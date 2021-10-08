Tell us: Can France have a successful ski season this year?

France’s 2019/20 ski season was disrupted by strikes and then curtailed by the pandemic, while the 2020/21 season was effectively cancelled by Covid-related health restrictions.

So this winter will be crucial for many who work in the beleaguered industry, as well as the first opportunity in a long time for ski enthusiasts to hit the slopes again.

Whether you work within the industry or love skiing holidays, we want to hear about your plans and hopes for this winter.

