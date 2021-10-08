Tell us: Can France have a successful ski season this year?

Bookings are now open for the French ski season.
Bookings are now open for the French ski season. Photo: Jeff Pachoud/AFP
After two disastrous years for the French ski industry, we want to hear from both tourists and workers within the industry about your plans for this year.

France’s 2019/20 ski season was disrupted by strikes and then curtailed by the pandemic, while the 2020/21 season was effectively cancelled by Covid-related health restrictions.

So this winter will be crucial for many who work in the beleaguered industry, as well as the first opportunity in a long time for ski enthusiasts to hit the slopes again.

Whether you work within the industry or love skiing holidays, we want to hear about your plans and hopes for this winter.

