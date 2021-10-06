SNCF opens ticket sales for Christmas train journeys in France

Just over a month since children went back to school after the summer holidays, and a few weeks out from the Toussaint (All Saints) break, France’s rail operator SNCF has opened ticket sales for those planning a trip for Christmas.

SNCF has timed the launch of its Christmas ticket sale carefully, using a study that suggests 65 percent of French people are planning their seasonal breaks now.

The study also found that 43 percent of those who travel in December will use the train.

It has opened sales for tickets from Sunday, December 12th, to Sunday January 2nd, 2022, on TGV Inoui and Intercités – while Ouigo tickets are available up to and including Friday, July 1st, 2022.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

“The opening of ticket sales for the holidays is always a moment particularly awaited by the French who wish to … spend time with their relatives,” Anne Pruvot, managing director of e.Voyageurs SNCF, said in a statement.

During the holiday season, SNCF has reactivated its free exchanges and refunds policy, which it had ended in September.

It also revealed that holders of its Advantage card can benefit from capped prices, such as €39 for trains between Paris and Rennes, €59 from Paris to Lyon or Bordeaux, and €79 for Paris to Marseille.