French word of the day: Salé

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <em>salé</em>?</strong></p><p>Because otherwise you’ll be wondering why the French always seem to know what different pieces of paper taste like.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><em>Salé</em> means “salty” or “salted”, from the verb <em>saler</em>, meaning “to add salt”. This can of course be literal - you might complain that a meal is <em>trop salé</em> – too salty.</p><p>But once the meal is over, and the waiter brings you the bill (check), you have another opportunity to use this term, because <em>salé</em> can also be used to describe a high price. So in this case you’d say <em>l’addition est salée</em> – the bill is expensive.</p><p>Or in the context of rising energy prices, you might talk about <em>une facture très salée</em> – a very painful bill.</p><p>But what does any of this have to do with <em>le sel</em> (salt)? According to <a href="https://www.cnews.fr/racines/2017-03-09/pourquoi-parle-t-dune-addition-salee-750532#:~:text=A%20la%20sortie%20d'un,%C3%A9poque%20%3A%20la%20%C2%ABgabelle%C2%BB.">CNEWS</a>, the expression dates back to the 16th century, when a highly unpopular salt tax, called the <em>gabelle</em>, made buying salt very expensive, and meant it could only be bought in <em>Greniers à sel</em> (salt granaries).</p><p>The tax existed on and off until 1945 and clearly left a bad (salty) taste in the mouth, because the expression is still used today.</p><p>It’s important to note though that a product or service itself cannot be described as <em>salé</em>, but only the price or the bill. You can also use it as a verb - <em>saler ses prix</em> means “to charge high prices”.</p><p><strong>Use it like this</strong></p><p><em>On a pris entrée, plat, dessert, l’addition va être salée !</em> – We had a starter, main course and dessert, the bill is going to sting!</p><p><em>Les consommateurs de gaz peuvent s’attendre à une facture salée cet hiver</em> – Gas consumers can expect a hefty bill this winter</p><p><em>Ce magasin sale bien ses prix</em> – This shop doesn’t hold back on its prices</p>
