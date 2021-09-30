Paris airports suspended departures over technical fault

Paris

Paris airports departures were affected. Photo: Eric Piermont/AFP
Departures from Paris' airports were suspended on Thursday morning because of a technical fault.

The Direction générale de l’Aviation civile (civil aviation authority) announced that multiple departures had been suspended due to a technical issue with the flight plan processing systems.

This affected both Charles de Gaulle or Orly airports, but arrivals were not affected.

The incident itself was resolved within 30 minutes, according to the DGAC.

Departures resumed shortly before noon, according to airport authorities, in a “progressive resumption” but there are likely to be knock-on effects of the disruption.

Passengers flying out of either airport are advised to check with their airline.

