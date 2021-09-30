MAP: The areas of France that are scrapping mask requirements in schools

As Covid rates continue to fall in France, with the beginning of the school year in September showing no effect on case rates, plans are being made to gradually ease health restrictions.

The government announced last week that primary school children will no longer have to wear masks in areas that have a stable incidence rate of less than 50 cases per 100,000 people.

Dès lundi, le port du masque ne sera plus obligatoire pour les élèves de primaire dans 47 départements pic.twitter.com/D3u7gETQZO — BFMTV (@BFMTV) September 30, 2021

On Thursday it published the full list of 47 départements where this will apply from Monday, October 4th.

They are;

Aisne

Allier

Ardennes

Aveyron

Calvados

Cantal

Charente-Maritime

Corrèze

Côte-d’Or

Côtes-d’Armor

Creuse

Deux-Sèvres

Dordogne

Eure

Finistère

Gers

Haute-Loire

Haute-Marne

Haute-Saône

Indre

Indre-et-Loire

Isère

Landes

Loir-et-Cher

Loire

Loire-Atlantique

Loiret

Lozère

Maine-et-Loire

Manche

Marne

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Meuse

Morbihan

Nièvre

Orne

Pas-de-Calais

Saône-et-Loire

Sarthe

Seine-Maritime

Somme

Tarn

Tarn-et-Garonne

Vendée

Vienne

Vosges

Yonne

Masks will remain compulsory for older children in collège and lycée.

The education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer has also announced a trial scheme to keep classes open if there is a single Covid case diagnosed.

It comes as the number of classes closed due to Covid cases shows a steady fall, but the idea will be tested in selected areas first before it becomes policy.

The government has also discussed scrapping the health passport in areas where case rates are low, although this has not been confirmed.