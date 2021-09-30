MAP: The areas of France that are scrapping mask requirements in schools

As Covid rates continue to fall in France, with the beginning of the school year in September showing no effect on case rates, plans are being made to gradually ease health restrictions.
The government announced last week that primary school children will no longer have to wear masks in areas that have a stable incidence rate of less than 50 cases per 100,000 people.
On Thursday it published the full list of 47 départements where this will apply from Monday, October 4th.
They are;
- Aisne
- Allier
- Ardennes
- Aveyron
- Calvados
- Cantal
- Charente-Maritime
- Corrèze
- Côte-d’Or
- Côtes-d’Armor
- Creuse
- Deux-Sèvres
- Dordogne
- Eure
- Finistère
- Gers
- Haute-Loire
- Haute-Marne
- Haute-Saône
- Indre
- Indre-et-Loire
- Isère
- Landes
- Loir-et-Cher
- Loire
- Loire-Atlantique
- Loiret
- Lozère
- Maine-et-Loire
- Manche
- Marne
- Meurthe-et-Moselle
- Meuse
- Morbihan
- Nièvre
- Orne
- Pas-de-Calais
- Saône-et-Loire
- Sarthe
- Seine-Maritime
- Somme
- Tarn
- Tarn-et-Garonne
- Vendée
- Vienne
- Vosges
- Yonne
Masks will remain compulsory for older children in collège and lycée.
The education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer has also announced a trial scheme to keep classes open if there is a single Covid case diagnosed.
It comes as the number of classes closed due to Covid cases shows a steady fall, but the idea will be tested in selected areas first before it becomes policy.
The government has also discussed scrapping the health passport in areas where case rates are low, although this has not been confirmed.
