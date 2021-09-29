EXPLAINED: Who has to pay France’s TV licence?

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is the time of year that <em>taxe d’habitation</em> bills start arriving - but due to a major overhaul of the tax system, around <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20200716/who-will-have-to-pay-frances-household-tax-this-year/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">80 percent of households no longer pay this</a>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But the TV licence fee (<em>contribution à l’audiovisuel public</em>), which used to be included on the <em>taxe d’habitation</em> notice, still exists - and it is due soon. In 2021, the cost of the licence is set at €138.</span></p><p><b>Who has to pay</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As a rule of thumb, anyone who has a TV at their property in France must have a TV licence. And, yes, you still need a licence even if you do not watch French TV and only watch DVDs or stream programmes from overseas on a TV.</span></p><p>The payment is per household.</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There are some exemptions, however, for example over-60s on a low income, widows or widowers on a low income or people with a registered disability. Find the full details</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span><a href="https://www.service-public.fr/particuliers/vosdroits/F88"><span style="font-weight: 400;">HERE</span></a></p><p><b>Second-home owners</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The payment covers all devices in a single household. A French TV licence for a main home will also cover any TVs in a second home, so French residents who own two properties only require a single licence.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Foreigners who own second homes in France, who have a TV or device capable of watching TV, however, do have to buy a licence for their French property - and pay <em>taxe d’habitation</em> on it, too since the new exemptions don't apply to second homes.</span></p><p><b>What if you do not have a TV?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you do not have a TV, you can cross the relevant box on the front of your income tax declaration to indicate that you should not be charged a licence fee. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you do not declare for French income tax, you should contact your tax office directly to inform them you do not have a TV.</span></p><p><b>What happens if you have a TV but say you don’t?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You could get caught and fined €150 per eligible device at your home, and pay for a licence.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Your details - including your home address - will be taken whenever you buy a TV, take out internet packages which include TV options, or subscribe to pay-TV services. It will look odd if you do this then tell tax officials you don’t have a TV - and they have been known to make home visits.</span></p>
