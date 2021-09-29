FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: Who has to pay France’s TV licence?

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Living in FranceMoney

Share this article
EXPLAINED: Who has to pay France's TV licence?
Photo: Jonas Leupe / Unsplash
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

TV licence bills are set to drop into letterboxes across France in the days and weeks ahead, which may come as a surprise to some people - but it's a tax that millions have long paid, even if they didn't realise it.

This is the time of year that taxe d’habitation bills start arriving – but due to a major overhaul of the tax system, around 80 percent of households no longer pay this.

But the TV licence fee (contribution à l’audiovisuel public), which used to be included on the taxe d’habitation notice, still exists – and it is due soon. In 2021, the cost of the licence is set at €138.

Who has to pay

As a rule of thumb, anyone who has a TV at their property in France must have a TV licence. And, yes, you still need a licence even if you do not watch French TV and only watch DVDs or stream programmes from overseas on a TV.

The payment is per household.

There are some exemptions, however, for example over-60s on a low income, widows or widowers on a low income or people with a registered disability. Find the full details HERE

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Second-home owners

The payment covers all devices in a single household. A French TV licence for a main home will also cover any TVs in a second home, so French residents who own two properties only require a single licence.

Foreigners who own second homes in France, who have a TV or device capable of watching TV, however, do have to buy a licence for their French property – and pay taxe d’habitation on it, too since the new exemptions don’t apply to second homes.

What if you do not have a TV?

If you do not have a TV, you can cross the relevant box on the front of your income tax declaration to indicate that you should not be charged a licence fee. 

If you do not declare for French income tax, you should contact your tax office directly to inform them you do not have a TV.

What happens if you have a TV but say you don’t?

You could get caught and fined €150 per eligible device at your home, and pay for a licence.

Your details – including your home address – will be taken whenever you buy a TV, take out internet packages which include TV options, or subscribe to pay-TV services. It will look odd if you do this then tell tax officials you don’t have a TV – and they have been known to make home visits.

Share this article

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Rising energy prices: How to save money on bills in France

Rising energy prices: How to save money on bills in France

France to make tips paid by card tax free

France to make tips paid by card tax free

Getting a French visa – what paperwork comes next?
FOR MEMBERS

Getting a French visa – what paperwork comes next?

Covid-19 classroom closures falling across France

Covid-19 classroom closures falling across France

Why Americans are finding it more difficult to open bank accounts in France

Why Americans are finding it more difficult to open bank accounts in France

VAT refunds and English-speaking staff: How Calais wine warehouses plan to lure back Brits

VAT refunds and English-speaking staff: How Calais wine warehouses plan to lure back Brits

French banks toughen up rules on mortgage lending

French banks toughen up rules on mortgage lending

French electricity prices could skyrocket in 2022, consumer group warns

French electricity prices could skyrocket in 2022, consumer group warns

More news

Rising energy prices: How to save money on bills in France

Rising energy prices: How to save money on bills in France

France to make tips paid by card tax free

France to make tips paid by card tax free

Getting a French visa – what paperwork comes next?
FOR MEMBERS

Getting a French visa – what paperwork comes next?

Covid-19 classroom closures falling across France

Covid-19 classroom closures falling across France

Why Americans are finding it more difficult to open bank accounts in France

VAT refunds and English-speaking staff: How Calais wine warehouses plan to lure back Brits

French banks toughen up rules on mortgage lending

French electricity prices could skyrocket in 2022, consumer group warns