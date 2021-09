France slashes visas for Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia in migrant row

“It’s a drastic decision, and unprecedented, but one made necessary by the fact that these countries are refusing to take back nationals who we do not want or cannot keep in France,” Gabriel Attal told Europe 1 radio.

The station first reported the visa clampdown earlier on Tuesday, saying President Emmanuel Macron took the decision a month ago after failed diplomatic efforts with the three North African countries.

Immigration is shaping up to be a key issue in next year’s French presidential election, when Macron is widely expected to face off again

against the far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

When visa requests are denied, French authorities must still secure a consular pass in order to forcibly expel individuals to their home countries, a document that Paris says Algiers, Rabat and Tunis are refusing to provide.

“There was dialogue, then there were threats, and today we’re carrying out those threats,” Attal said. “We’re hoping that the response will be more cooperation with France so that we can apply our immigration rules,” he said.

According to Europe 1, citing administration figures, Macron has ordered the number of visa deliveries to Algeria and Morocco to be halved from 2020 levels, and by a third for Tunisia.

It said that in the case of Algeria, French courts had rejected 7,731 visa requests in the first six months of this year, yet because consular passes had not been granted, only 22 individuals had been expelled from French territory.

That means France successfully expelled only 0.2 percent of Algerians who had been rejected for visas. The figure was only slightly higher for Morocco (80 expulsions for 3,301 “Orders to leave the French territory”), and Tunisia (131 out of 3,424).

For the next six months, Macron has capped visas for Algerians at 31,500, the report said.

France granted a record number of visas – 275,000 – to Algerians in 2019.