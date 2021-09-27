Macron announces creation of ‘centre of excellence’ for French cooking

On a visit to Lyon over the weekend, the president said he wanted to create a ‘centre of excellence’ to defend and promote the French gastronomic industries.

Comparing it the national training centres for football and rugby, Macron said the aim would be “training to achieve excellence, training for major competitions and preparing the ‘athletes’ who will win international honours for France”.

He suggested that Lyon, renowned as the foodie capital of France, would be the location for the new centre.

The French hospitality industry, in common with a number of other European countries, has seen a shortage of workers since bars, cafés and restaurants reopened after lockdown. Some staff found other jobs during the lockdown while others are simply reluctant to return to an industry notorious for anti-social hours and low pay.

The idea of a centre of excellence is part of the proposals made by Guillaume Gomez, the former chef of the Elysée Palace, who since February has served as Macron’s “personal representative in the service of French gastronomy”.

