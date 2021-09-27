Fury over ‘wall of shame’ built to block Paris crack users

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
CrimeHealthParis

Share this article
Fury over 'wall of shame' built to block Paris crack users
The wall blocking a route from Paris to Pantin. Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

A wall erected to keep crack users from entering a Paris suburb has drawn outrage, forcing the government to promise new responses to a long-running drugs scourge.

Authorities bricked up a tunnel under the Paris ring road leading to the northeastern suburb of Pantin over the weekend after clearing dozens of crack smokers from a park in the area.

Several residents of Pantin and the neighbouring suburb of Aubervilliers slammed the so-called “wall of shame”. They demanded that the government find a permanent solution to Paris’s decades-old drugs problem to prevent it spilling over into low-income suburbs.

Pantin mayor Bertrand Kern called the government’s decision “shameful and irresponsible” and asked for an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Jean Castex.

“It’s by nature a temporary solution for an emergency situation, and does not satisfy anyone,” Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti admitted to RTL radio on Monday.

He said the government was working “very seriously” on how to deal with the insecurity caused by crack addicts in Paris, a problem that reached a tipping point earlier this year when disgruntled residents began shooting powerful fireworks at users or pelting them with eggs.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

In a letter to Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo seen by AFP, Paris police chief Didier Lallement said that addicts had been expelled from a park on Friday because their presence “near several schools” had become “untenable”.

He added that the wall was a “necessary protection for the residents of Pantin,” which is part of the Seine-Saint-Denis department, one of the poorest in France.

Lallement and Hidalgo have crossed swords repeatedly over the Socialist mayor’s request for more supervised drug use sites, a proposition rejected by many on the right.

So far just one is open in the capital, and Hidalgo was forced to abandon plans for a new one in eastern Paris this month after an uproar from residents.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

French police launch investigation into photo of Macron in swimming trunks

French police launch investigation into photo of Macron in swimming trunks

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

Nuit Blanche 2021: What’s in store on Paris’s sleepless night?

Nuit Blanche 2021: What’s in store on Paris’s sleepless night?

‘Limited’ renovation of Gare du Nord station to go ahead before Paris Olympics

‘Limited’ renovation of Gare du Nord station to go ahead before Paris Olympics

How clean is the Seine and can it really be used for Paris Olympics outdoor swim events?

Warning after French president’s health pass QR code revealed online

France scraps plans to revamp Paris’ rundown Gare du Nord station

Two French monks charged with torching 5G mobile network masts