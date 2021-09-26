IN VIDEO: Watch the best performances from the Global Citizen concert in Paris

Beneath the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower, Paris hosted a mega-show on Saturday evening, as part of the 24-hour Global Citizen concert taking place in various countries around the world.

NGO Global Citizen wants one billion trees planted, two billion vaccines delivered to the poorest countries and meals for 41 million people on the brink of starvation.

French residents won tickets by ‘taking action’ via the Global Citizen website and app – this meant emailing and tweeting lawmakers and other groups, such as the pharmaceutical industry, to pressure them into taking action.

During the Paris concert, French President Emmanuel Macron was projected on to the big screen promising to double the number of vaccine doses delivered to developing countries.

Here are some of The Local’s favourite performances from Saturday night:

Ed Sheeran

Introduced onto the stage by President Macron, Ed Sheeran gave a performance true to his trademark one-man-band style. The British singer-songwriter used loop pedals to build textured sounds that made the crowd go wild. The Champs de Mars lit up as concert-goers raised their phone screens and swayed their arms to ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

Angélique Kidjo

The Beninese musician gave an electrifying performance of ‘Afrika’. Live music at its finest. Warning: if you listen to this at home, you may end up grooving uncontrollably around the living room. Enjoy!

Doja Cat

In 2017, Doja Cat was essentially a SoundCloud rapper. By 2018 she had become a meme after posting her low-budget ‘Mooo!’ music video on YouTube. In 2021 she is one of the biggest stars on the planet – and this most recent performance in Paris shows why.

Black Eyed Peas

Pop-infused hip hop crew, Black Eyed Peas performed one of their absolute classics – ‘Where is the Love?’ The answer to that question lay in the adoring eyes of their fans.

Måneskin

Off the back of their Eurovision success in May, Måneskin proved that emo music did not die in 2005. The Italian rock group brought something of the theatrical to their performance and certainly provided a change in tempo from the other artists.

Elton John

Because who doesn’t love a bit of Elton? He’s still got it.