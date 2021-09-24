French phrase of the day: Faire le plein

<p><strong>Why do I need to know<em> faire le plein</em>?</strong></p><p>If you’re planning on driving in France you should know this phrase, but it can also be applied to a wide range of other everyday activities.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><em>Plein</em> means “full”, and so<em> faire le plein</em> means to fill up. If your car is running low on fuel, you might <em>prendre de l’essence / du gasoil –</em> get petrol / diesel – but it’s more common to say you’re going to <em>faire le plein</em> – fill up the tank. Which makes this the perfect phrase for complaining about <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210914/have-french-fuel-prices-really-reached-e2-per-litre/">soaring fuel prices</a>.</p><p>Fuel isn’t the only thing you can fill up on in French, though. If you’re having people over for example you might <em>faire le plein de chips</em> – stock up on crisps.</p><p>Or maybe you’re from the UK and will want to take advantage of <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210922/vat-refunds-and-english-speaking-staff-how-calais-wine-warehouses-plan-to-lure-back-brits/">the return of duty free</a> to <em>faire le plein d’alcool</em> (stock up on alcohol) in Calais.</p><p>And, when the weather is good, you might look to make the most of it by<em> faire le plein de soleil</em> – getting your fill of sunshine.</p><p>Exercise caution when using the word <em>plein</em> in other contexts, though. If you’ve eaten too much, you might be tempted to declare J<em>e suis plein(e)</em>, but this can easily be misinterpreted - in France, this doesn’t mean you’re full, but either drunk or pregnant. And in the latter case, it's usually used for animals, not humans, and so it would be doubly embarrassing.</p><p>If you're at the in-laws' and want to politely decline an extra serving, it's safer to say something like, <em>C'était très bon mais je n'ai plus faim</em> - It was very good, but I'm no longer hungry.</p><p><strong>Use it like this</strong></p><p><em>Faire le plein d’essence n'a jamais coûté aussi cher</em> - Filling up on petrol has never been so expensive</p><p><em>Il a fait le plein de bière pour la soirée</em> - He stocked up on beer for the party</p><p><em>On va en Italie pour faire le plein de soleil</em> - We're going to Italy to get a good dose of sunshine</p>
