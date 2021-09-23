Can second-home owners in France get a carte de séjour?

As part of the French government’s ongoing process of moving more official processes online, a visitor’s card can now be applied for via an online portal.

Who is it for?

The carte de séjour “visiteur” is a temporary residence permit for non-EU visitors who wish to spend more than three months in France without working.

Citizens of many non-EU countries, including Americans, Australians and, since January 2021, Brits, are allowed to spend 90 days out of every 180 in the EU without applying for a visa or residency. However, if you plan to stay for longer, you will need to apply for a visa or residency card.

The card lasts for one year, and can be renewed.

The carte de séjour “visiteur” is particularly useful for second-home owners who may want to spend more than three months in France at a time.

The government’s website also lists parents with dependent children living in France, those who are Pacsed but have been living with their partner for less than a year, and members of the clergy practicing in France as groups who could be eligible.

IMPORTANT

It must be pointed out that this is not the same as the post-Brexit carte de séjour for Brits living in France.

The carte de séjour article 50 TUE / article 18 accord de retrait du Royaume-Uni de l’UE – is the residency card that UK nationals who were living in France before December 30th 2020 apply for.

This card, applied for at a different online portal, is reserved for people who were living in France by that date. It cannot be used be second-home owners who wish to keep their main residency in the UK.

The carte de séjour visiteur is different and requires extra documents (see below).

What are the conditions?

Visa – In order to apply for a carte de séjour visiteur for the first time, you need to already have a visa. This should be a “visa de long séjour valant titre de séjour (VL-TS) mention visiteur” (long-stay visa equivalent to a residence permit for visitors).

You cannot apply directly for the carte de séjour visiteur, first you apply for the visa and then, when your visa is within two months of its expiry date, you apply for the carte de séjour.

Finances – You must also prove that you have sufficient financial resources to cover the entirety of your stay. This equates to the French minimum wage (€1,231 net per month) over a twelve-month period.

You can prove this using your own resources, such as a pension, private income or real estate income, or those of a member of your family. Another option is to provide a bank statement showing you have enough money to last a year (a minimum of €14,767) or a guarantee from a solvent person who will need to provide the same proof.

Your housing situation will also be taken into consideration when evaluating your resources (whether you are a homeowner in France, renting, or able to have free accommodation).

No work – this option is for people who do not intend to work while they are in France, so you will need to provide a written declaration that you will not be working during your time in France. It is therefore not suitable for people who want to operate a business such as a gîte or B&B from their French property.

Dossier – you will also need an extensive dossier of documents (full list below) and be aware that if you do not supply all the papers asked for, your application is likely to be rejected.

How can I apply?

Although the permit needs to be renewed every year, the process is completely online; you only need to go to the préfecture to collect your card. This means it can be a lot easier than renewing a visa, which requires you to apply from your home country each time with an in-person visit.

You can find the online portal HERE.

If you do not already have an account, you will need to create one using the details which appear on your current visa.

How much does it cost?

The whole process costs €225 which is paid via timbres fiscaux (revenue stamps): €200 in taxes and €25 in droit de timbre (stamp duty).

What documents do I need?

You will be asked to upload the following:

A valid long-stay visa or residency card (unless you have a “résident de longue durée – UE” card issued by another EU member state

Birth certificate

Passport (the pages with your personal information, start and expiry date, stamps and visas), or another document such as an ID card or consulate card

Proof of address less than 6 months old

3 photos (can be uploaded using the e-photo code printed by official photo booths)

A medical certificate issued by the French Office for Immigration and Integration (Ofii), which you must show when you come to collect your card. Other medical certificates will not be accepted

Proof of €14,767 in annual resources (either as a lump sum or income)

If you are in the care of a third person, you will need to provide documents showing this person has sufficient resources (eg a tax assessment, pay slips)

A hand-written attestation sur l’honneur (sworn declaration) that you will not work while in France

Proof of health insurance covering the entirety of your stay

Proof that you have paid tax and stamp duty on the card (you will need to present this when you collect your card)

How can I renew my card?

In order to renew a visitor permit, you will need to go through the same process and provide the same documents as listed above.

This means that if your financial proof is in the form of savings in the bank, you will need to show you have at least €14,767 each time you apply for a new card.

You cannot apply for a renewal until your current card is two months away from expiring.

What if I don’t have internet access or don’t feel confident using the online system?

Contacted by The Local, the Interior Ministry recommended that all requests be done online, but said in theory it should still be possible to apply directly to your local préfecture. However, this will depend on the préfecture, as it may be more difficult to get an appointment now the process has moved online.

The best option if you do not have internet access is to go to the préfecture and ask for help with the online application.

You can find full details of the permit here.