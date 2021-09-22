Reader question: I’ve only had one vaccine dose in France after Covid recovery so what are my travel options?

Question: I have had Covid and recovered, so I only got a single dose of Pfizer. In France I am counted as fully vaccinated and I can use the health passport with no problems, but I want to travel to see family in the UK and it seems that they don’t accept this. What should I do?

Although the UK has finally agreed to recognise as “fully vaccinated” those people who had mixed dose vaccines in EU countries, it seems there is no change for recovered Covid patients who had a single dose.

The UK rules state: “If you were vaccinated with a 2 dose vaccine (such as Moderna or Pfizer) you must have had both doses to be considered fully vaccinated. This applies in all cases, even if you have recently recovered from COVID-19 and have natural immunity. Those who have had COVID-19 and have only had one dose of a 2 dose vaccine must follow the rules for unvaccinated arrivals.”

The Local has asked for clarity on whether this is likely to change, but this does not seem to be included in the relaxation of UK rules in October. Those rules state: “You must have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England.” So in other words two doses of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca.

Those who had this type of vaccination only really have four options, and none of them are perfect.

Quarantine

The British rules as read at present state that you must quarantine. This quarantine can be done at home or at the home of a friend or relative, but you must stay indoors for 10 days after arrival with ‘Day 1’ beginning the day after you arrive.

In addition to this you must pay for two sets of post-arrival tests – a Day 2 test and a Day 8 test – which are likely to set you back more than £100.

If you are staying for less than 10 days you must quarantine for the length of your stay and must still pay for both the Day 2 and the Day 8 test – even if you leave before Day 8.

You have the option of paying extra for a Day 5 test and ending your quarantine early, although be warned that you can only end the quarantine when you get the result of the Day 5 test, not on Day 5 itself, and some travellers have reported long waits to get their results and be able to leave quarantine.

Get an extra vaccine dose in France

In order to be considered fully vaccinated under UK travel rules, we know some people in France are resorting to getting a second dose of the vaccine.

The Local asked the French health ministry if this was possible and were told that it was not officially considered necessary.

However several readers have reported being able to get an extra vaccine by simply booking an appointment at a vaccine centre and explaining their situation to staff there.

Yes it’s infuriating. I got a second dose of vax just to facilitate trips to UK…can you not do same? — Oliver Ash (@olivernjash) September 20, 2021

No need for ordonnance, just make appointment as normal and tell them at vaccine centre that it’s for international travel. — jane anson (@janeansonwine) September 21, 2021

There are no reported health concerns about having a second dose of vaccine when you have already had Covid, indeed in some countries this is the official policy.

Travel anyway

Most checking of vaccine certificates is done in France before you board your transport, and staff at airports, ports etc use the TousAntiCovid vérif app, which simply checks whether you are ‘fully vaccinated’ or not. Since Covid recovery plus one dose is fully vaccinated as far as France is concerned, you would show up as validé on their database.

However there is a potential risk.

To enter the UK you also have to fill in the Passenger Locator Form which requires you to declare that you are fully vaccinated with two doses.

According to the UK rules anyone found to have lied on their form is guilty of a criminal offence and faces a fines of up to £10,000 or a jail term (although this has never been tested).

Don’t go

This is not much help to people who have loved ones in the UK who they are desperate to see, we know.

But if you’re looking at travel for leisure or tourism purposes, you can go anywhere in the EU or Schengen zone and your French vaccination status will be recognised. We hear Italy is nice.

Are you affected by this issue? Get in touch with The Local and we will raise your concerns with the UK authorities – contact us at [email protected]