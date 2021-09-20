Notre-Dame restoration work begins as Paris cathedral on track to reopen in 2024

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
historyNotre Dame

Share this article
Notre-Dame restoration work begins as Paris cathedral on track to reopen in 2024
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

France's Notre-Dame cathedral is finally ready to undergo restoration work more than two years after a blaze ravaged the heritage landmark, and remains on course to reopen in 2024, authorities said Saturday, following months of painstaking work to secure the building.

The great mediaeval edifice survived the inferno on April 15th, 2019, but the spire collapsed and much of the roof was destroyed.

The focus until now had been on making the cathedral safe before restoration work could begin, which included the strenuous task of removing 40,000 pieces of scaffolding that were damaged in the blaze.

“The cathedral stands solid on its pillars, its walls are solid, everything is holding together,” said Jean-Louis Georgelin, head of the public entity tasked with rebuilding the cathedral.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Scaffolding in the interior of the building as the restoration phase begins. Photo by Thomas SAMSON / POOL / AFP

“We are determined to win this battle of 2024, to reopen our cathedral in 2024. It will be France’s honour to do so and we will do so because we are all united on this goal.”

The aim is to celebrate the first full service in the cathedral on April 16th, 2024 – five years after the fire – despite delays caused by the pandemic and the lead that spread during the blaze.

The Notre-Dame spire, a later addition to the medieval building, was completely destroyed in the blaze. Photos by AFP

Authorities will now call for tenders to select the companies to carry out the restoration work.

The cathedral’s interior walls and floors will also undergo “a thorough cleaning process” later this month.

Notre-Dame’s famous Grand Organ is already being restored, with its 8,000 pipes dismantled and sent to organ builders all over France.

It is expected to be put together again in October 2023, said Georgelin, the former head of France’s armed forces who was appointed by President Emmanuel Macron to oversee rebuilding efforts.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Sex, strikes and surrender: The most commonly asked questions about France and the French

Sex, strikes and surrender: The most commonly asked questions about France and the French

Macron told ‘let Josephine Baker be buried in Paris Panthéon’

Macron told ‘let Josephine Baker be buried in Paris Panthéon’

Frenchman jailed for 30 years for killing in-laws over ‘Nazi gold hoard’

Frenchman jailed for 30 years for killing in-laws over ‘Nazi gold hoard’

Paris faces legal claim over lead pollution from Notre-Dame fire

Paris faces legal claim over lead pollution from Notre-Dame fire

Paris’ Catholic diocese launches €6 million Notre-Dame fundraiser

Paris’ Notre-Dame square closed due to health fears over lead levels

Napoleon fans outraged by horse memorial

How France will mark VE day on May 8th