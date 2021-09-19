IN PICTURES: French daredevil takes hair-raising Seine tightrope walk

AFP
[email protected]
Paris

Share this article
IN PICTURES: French daredevil takes hair-raising Seine tightrope walk
Nathan Paulin reacts after performing on a 70-metre-high slackline. Photo: ALAIN JOCARD / POOL / AFP
AFP
[email protected]

A French tightrope walker has crossed the Seine in Paris 70 metres up in a breathtaking feat watched by cheering crowds on the Eiffel Tower and along the riverbanks.

Attached by a strap to a safety lanyard, 27-year-old Nathan Paulin slowly progressed barefoot on a line stretched across the river between the Eiffel Tower and the Chaillot Theatre.

He stopped for a few breaks, sitting or lying on the rope.

Paulin holds an umbrella as he performs, for the second time, on a 70-metre-high slackline spanning 670 metres between the Eiffel Tower and the Theatre National de Chaillot. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

“It wasn’t easy walking 600 metres, concentrating, with everything around, the pressure … but it was still beautiful,” he said after the performance on Saturday.

He said obtaining the necessary authorisations had been a difficulty for him, plus “the stress linked to the audience, the fact that there are a lot of people”.

Photo: (Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP)

Paulin, holder of several world records, performed the feat to celebrate France’s annual Heritage Day – when people are invited to visit historic buildings and monuments that are usually closed to the public.

He said his motivation was “mainly to do something beautiful and to share it and also to bring a new perspective on heritage, it is to make heritage come alive”.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

He had already crossed the River Seine on a tightrope, on Heritage Day in 2017.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Shooting galleries to be set up for drug addicts in Paris

Shooting galleries to be set up for drug addicts in Paris

Uber ordered to pay taxi drivers damages in France

Uber ordered to pay taxi drivers damages in France

Paris 2015 terror attacks: What happened

Paris 2015 terror attacks: What happened

Thieves make off with €10 million worth of jewellery after police chase through Paris

Thieves make off with €10 million worth of jewellery after police chase through Paris

France’s biggest trial to open over November 2015 attacks

7 ridiculous stories from French history that Paris tour guides love to tell

ANALYSIS: How much will the new 30km/h speed limit really change Paris?

France’s highest honour: Five things to know about the Paris Panthéon