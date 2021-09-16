France ‘stabbed in back’ by Australia over submarine deal, says minister

France 'stabbed in back' by Australia over submarine deal, says minister
Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. Photo: Karim Jaafar/AFP
France's foreign minister expressed his anger on Thursday over Australia's surprise decision to scrap a huge submarines deal in favour of nuclear-powered subs from the US.

“It’s really a stab in the back. We had established a relationship of trust with Australia, this trust has been betrayed,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Info radio.

“I’m very angry today, and bitter… This is not something allies do to each other,” he said.

“This sudden and unforeseeable decision very much recalls what Mr Trump would do,” Le Drian added, referring to the previous US president Donald Trump.

US President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a new defence pact with Australia and Britain that would see Canberra get a nuclear-powered submarine fleet, a privilege reserved for few American allies.

The move underscore increasing concerns about China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region, where France is also looking to protect its interests that include the overseas territories of New Caledonia.

Defence Minister Florence Parly on Thursday called Australia’s about-face “very bad news with regards to keeping one’s word,” while adding that France is “clear-eyed as to how the United States treats its allies.”

“In terms of geopolitics and international relations, it’s serious,” she told RFI radio.

  1. I think one of the problems here was that what the French called ‘the contract of the century’ looked like it was going to take a century to deliver. I can see why the French feel let down though as there must have been a lot of Australian/ US/UK double-talk and double dealing going on in the last few months. Maybe, however, Australia felt emboldened to act that way when the EU confiscated their vaccines. Just a thought.

