Reader question: Can I use my French vaccine certificate access bars and restaurants in Switzerland?

<p>From Monday, September 13th, Switzerland is expanding its health passport.</p><p>It's not as extensive as the scheme in place in France, but it will be required for bars, restaurants, gyms and some private events.</p><p>Just like the French system, the pass accepts proof of either full vaccination, recent recovery from Covid or a recent negative Covid test.</p><p>Our colleagues at The Local Switzerland have a full explanation of how it all works <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210908/explained-what-will-switzerlands-expanded-covid-certificate-look-like/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>HERE</strong></a>.</p><p>So can you use a French vaccination certificate to access it?</p><p>Yes. The EU digital passport means that all vaccine QR codes are readable in all EU countries - and although Switzerland is not a member of the EU it is within the Schengen zone and has signed up for the EU digital passport.</p><p>This means that your French vaccination certificate should work when scanned by staff at Swiss health pass venues.</p><p>If you are using your paper certificate, you will need to show the QR code that says <em>Certificat Covid numérique UE</em> underneath it rather than the one that says <em>Flasher pour ajouter dans TousAntiCovid</em>.</p><p>Switzerland also recognises all EU countries' apps, so you can show your French TousAntiCovid app at the entrance to a Swiss bar and it should scan.</p><p>If you are using the TousAntiCovid app you will need to slide the bar under your code over to 'border mode'.</p><p>The Swiss health pass is required for everyone aged 16 and over.</p><p><strong>AstraZeneca</strong></p><p>Switzerland has never licenced the AstraZeneca vaccine for use and does not recognise as 'fully vaccinated' people who were jabbed with it outside the EU.</p><p>However, it will accept any EU app that state a person is 'fully vaccinated' - so if you had either a double dose of AstraZeneca or a mixed dose of AstraZeneca with Pfizer or Moderna in France, you can still use the TousAntiCovid app as proof of being vaccinated.</p><p>Travellers from non-EU countries such as the UK cannot use vaccination with AstraZeneca as proof that they are vaccinated according to Swiss standards.</p>
