French court acquits activists accused of helping migrants cross Alps

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
crimeimmigration

Share this article
French court acquits activists accused of helping migrants cross Alps
French gendarmes controlling the entrance to the valley of Nevache on April 23rd, 2018 in Briancon, a route leading to the Col de l'Echelle, a passage used by migrants arriving from Italy to France. Photo: JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT / AFP.
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

A French court on Thursday overturned the convictions of seven people accused of illegally helping a group of migrants enter France by accompanying them over an Alpine pass from Italy.

The activists, dubbed the “Briançon Seven” after the southeastern mountain town that took in the migrants, insisted they had merely joined a solidarity march at Montgenevre Pass in April 2018.

They were among some 200 people escorting a few dozen migrants who skirted a police roadblock as they crossed into France.

The march was intended to protest a blockade at another pass the day before by the far-right group Génération Identitaire (Identity Generation) to try to keep migrants out of France.

Two of the activists had been given four-month prison terms in December 2018, while the others, including an Italian, a Swiss and one dual Swiss-Belgian national, received suspended sentences.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The court said there was no evidence “of intention to help foreigners enter the country illegally.”

One of the activists, Benoit Ducos, hailed the ruling, saying: “It’s a decision we had given up hoping for after three and a half years of collective battle.”

“It’s going to encourage people to come help us in Briançon, where the situation is getting worse,” he said.

Appeal courts have overturned similar convictions since a Constitutional Court ruling in 2018 against prosecuting so-called “crimes of solidarity”.

Directly facilitating illegal border crossings remains illegal, however.

This year, the government dissolved Génération Identitaire, saying its activities including so-called surveillance operations to “defend Europe”, were a risk to public order.

The migrant crisis prompted calls for more humanitarian assistance for people fleeing war or poverty.

But it also fuelled support for populist parties across Europe, which warned the continent was being overwhelmed by the arrivals.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Paris 2015 terror attacks: What happened

Paris 2015 terror attacks: What happened

Thieves make off with €10 million worth of jewellery after police chase through Paris

Thieves make off with €10 million worth of jewellery after police chase through Paris

French visa applicants warned of cyberattack on web portal

French visa applicants warned of cyberattack on web portal

‘Haunted’: Ex-models speak out against French fashion boss

‘Haunted’: Ex-models speak out against French fashion boss

French riot cop given suspended jail term for assaulting British activist

Marseille’s drug crime in spotlight as Macron visits

French far-right veteran Jean-Marie Le Pen in hate speech trial

Macron to visit Marseille as city battles ‘explosion’ of gang-related violence