Five things to know about the new ‘direct train’ from London to French ski resorts

The French travel company Travelski has announced the creation of a new service, starting later this year.

Here’s how it is outlined that the service will work.

It’s on the Eurostar route, but not run by Eurostar

The new service will use the Eurostar route from London St Pancras and through the Channel Tunnel, but will not be run by Eurostar. Instead Eurostar has reached an agreement with Travelski, a subsidiary of travel firm Compagnie des Alpes, to run it.

Bus connections

The train runs from London to two towns in the French Alps, Bourg Saint Maurice and Moûtiers.

From there, a bus service will connect passengers to 12 ski resorts; La Plagne, Val d’Isère, Flaine, Les Arcs, Tignes, Méribel, Serre Chevalier Vallée, Les Menuires, Samoëns, Sixt-Fer-à-Cheval, Morillon and Peisey-Vallandry.

You can’t book it directly

Travelski says it will offer the train ride as part of a ‘dynamic package’ of transport and accommodation – in other words a package holiday. It appears that there will not, at least initially, be the option to book the train service only.

The company says the service will be offered “in the context of packages intended for the British market” and booking will be via the Travelski website.

It’s a weekend service

For the 2021/22 season, the train will only be running on weekends during the ski season – exact dates still to be confirmed. The service will depart London on Friday, while French departures will be on Saturdays from the towns of Bourg Saint Maurice and Moûtiers.

The company hopes it will revitalise the ski season

Compagnie des Alpes Spokesman David Ponson said: “In the face of an unprecedented health crisis that led to a complete closure of its activities during the last winter season, Compagnie des Alpes is strongly involved with its partners to promote a rapid and vigorous recovery of the mountain economy.

“It is doing so now through concrete actions that involve the continuity of its investment commitments and innovative, low-carbon projects. Investing in the mountains, and beyond that, investing for the mountains, are the key words for a lasting relationship of trust with our delegating partners.”

French ski resorts suffered an early end to the 2019/20 season as the pandemic hit, and were effectively closed for the whole of the 2020/21 season by the ban on the operation of ski lifts.

Full details on dates, booking and prices are expected later in September.