Everything you need to know about travel between the USA and France

Travel from the USA to France

The USA is currently on France’s green list, but this changes at 0.001am on Sunday, September 12th.

Under the green list rules everyone can travel for any reason, but unvaccinated people must be able to show a negative Covid test.

Orange rules, however, are much stricter.

Vaccinated travellers – can travel to France for any reason and do not need a Covid test. Vaccination can be proved at the border with a CDC vaccination certificate, and travellers also need to present a declaration stating that they do not have Covid symptoms and have not been in contact with any Covid patients – you can find that HERE.

Unvaccinated travellers – can only travel if they meet the criteria for ‘essential travel’ – this includes French citizens and residents returning home, students beginning academic studies in France and essential work trips, but does not include tourism, family visits or visits to second homes.

You can read the full list of permitted ‘essential reasons’ HERE.

Unvaccinated travellers who qualify under the essential reasons rules must also present a negative Covid test less than 72 hours old at the border, as well as the declaration mentioned above. They are required to quarantine for seven days on arrival. The quarantine can be done at a private home or a hotel and is not the subject of police checks.

To count as fully vaccinated, travellers must

Have received a vaccine that is approved by the European Medicines Agency – Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson (known as Janssen in France). The Indian-produced Covishield vaccine is now accepted by France

is now accepted by France Be at least two weeks after the second injection for double-dose vaccines or for two weeks after a single dose for those people who had previously had Covid-19

Be at least four weeks after the injection for people who had the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine

In France

Once in France, a health passport is required for access to venues including bars, cafés, tourist sites and long-distance train travel.

For this the CDC vaccine card is not accepted, so a French QR code is required – here’s how people from the US can access that.

From France to the USA

The USA allows only essential travel from the EU – including France – or travel by US citizens or residents, and makes no distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

Americans living in France – who are US citizens – can travel back to see friends and family but Europeans can only travel to the US for essential reasons.

This has lead to a lopsided summer in which Americans could holiday in France, but French people could not holiday in the USA.

The US government also advises its own citizens against visiting France – this is advice not a ban, but can affect travel insurance, so check your policy before travelling.

Americans living in France

The change in French rules does not affect US citizens living in France who had planned a trip home to see friends or family.

The US allows its own citizens to enter, and France allows people with permanent residency to enter, even if they are not vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated you will need to present at the French border both a negative Covid test and proof of your residency in France (eg a visa or carte de séjour).

If you are fully vaccinated you can return to France with the presentation only of your proof of vaccination.