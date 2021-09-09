France to make contraception free for women under 25

Olivier Véran told France 2 television: “There is a decline in contraception use among some young women and it is mainly for financial reasons.

“It is unacceptable that women cannot protect themselves, cannot have access to contraception if they want to make that choice, because it is too expensive.”

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

🔴 "La contraception sera désormais gratuite pour toutes les femmes jusqu'à 25 ans" annonce @olivierveran, ministre de la Santé ▶ #Les4V avec @Caroline_Roux pic.twitter.com/YBOs448ON0 — Info France 2 (@infofrance2) September 9, 2021

The new rules will come into force from January 1st 2022, at an estimated cost of €21 million per year.

At present contraception is free to under 18s, while for adult women 65 percent of the cost is refunded by the State.

The healthcare model in France sees patients paying upfront for appointments and prescriptions, and then claiming back some or all of the cost.

The State healthcare system Assurance Maladie refunds 65 percent of the cost of most common types of contraceptive for women. For people who have top-up insurance via a mutuelle, their costs may be fully reimbursed depending on their healthcare plan.

READ ALSO Health insurance in France – what you need to know about a mutuelle

Assurance maladie will reimburse costs for the contraceptive pill, contraceptive implants, IUDs or coils and diaphragms. Condoms can be reimbursed up to 60 percent with a prescription from a doctor or midwife, but only two named brands.

Other methods of contraception including the contraceptive patch and female condoms are not covered by the reimbursement scheme.

READ ALSO Five surprising things available on your French health insurance