Thieves make off with €10 million worth of jewellery after police chase through Paris

The attack on the luxury store in the heart of the French capital occurred around noon, and officers arrived at the scene shortly after, a police source said.

The suspects fled in a grey BMW and on two scooters, with one arrested after he was shot in the leg by police.

The BMW was later abandoned, and another suspect was found hiding in a car park at the bustling Les Halles shopping centre, close to the Louvre museum as well as Notre-Dame cathedral.

“Quick reaction by Paris police after a jewellery store robbery at Place Vendome. Two suspects in custody,” the Paris police said on Twitter.

A source close to the inquiry said the thieves grabbed jewels worth €10 million from Bulgari, the famed Italian jeweller that is part of the French luxury conglomerate LVMH.

It was the latest of several jewellery heists in Paris over the summer.

On July 27th, a man stole €2 million worth of jewels from a Chaumet boutique before escaping on an electric scooter. He was arrested the next day with an accomplice, and most of the items were recovered.

Three days later two men armed with an electric shock gun and tear gas targeted a Dinh Van store, seizing around €400,000 of loot.