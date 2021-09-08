Thieves make off with €10 million worth of jewellery after police chase through Paris

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
crimeParis

Share this article
Thieves make off with €10 million worth of jewellery after police chase through Paris
Police outside the Bulgari store in Place Vendome, Paris. Photo: Thomas Coex/AFP
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

A group of thieves struck the Bulgari store in Paris's Place Vendome on Tuesday, making off with around €10 million in jewellery after leading police on a high-speed chase that saw two of the suspects captured, sources told AFP.

The attack on the luxury store in the heart of the French capital occurred around noon, and officers arrived at the scene shortly after, a police source said.

The suspects fled in a grey BMW and on two scooters, with one arrested after he was shot in the leg by police.

The BMW was later abandoned, and another suspect was found hiding in a car park at the bustling Les Halles shopping centre, close to the Louvre museum as well as Notre-Dame cathedral.

“Quick reaction by Paris police after a jewellery store robbery at Place Vendome. Two suspects in custody,” the Paris police said on Twitter.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

A source close to the inquiry said the thieves grabbed jewels worth €10 million from Bulgari, the famed Italian jeweller that is part of the French luxury conglomerate LVMH.

It was the latest of several jewellery heists in Paris over the summer.

On July 27th, a man stole €2 million worth of jewels from a Chaumet boutique before escaping on an electric scooter. He was arrested the next day with an accomplice, and most of the items were recovered.

Three days later two men armed with an electric shock gun and tear gas targeted a Dinh Van store, seizing around €400,000 of loot.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Trial begins in Paris over 2015 terror attacks at Bataclan and Stade de France

Trial begins in Paris over 2015 terror attacks at Bataclan and Stade de France

French visa applicants warned of cyberattack on web portal

French visa applicants warned of cyberattack on web portal

‘Haunted’: Ex-models speak out against French fashion boss

‘Haunted’: Ex-models speak out against French fashion boss

France’s biggest trial to open over November 2015 attacks

France’s biggest trial to open over November 2015 attacks

French riot cop given suspended jail term for assaulting British activist

Marseille’s drug crime in spotlight as Macron visits

French far-right veteran Jean-Marie Le Pen in hate speech trial

7 ridiculous stories from French history that Paris tour guides love to tell