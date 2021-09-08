Storm warnings issued for France as heatwave set to break

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
EnvironmentWeather

Share this article
Storm warnings issued for France as heatwave set to break
Photo: Emmanuel Pionner/AFP/Meteo France
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

The late summer heatwave that France is enjoying is predicted to break in spectacular fashion on Wednesday afternoon, with storm warnings issued one third of the country, including the Paris region.

After an unusually cool and damp July and August, France has been basking in temperatures up to 31C over the past week.

However Wednesday sees 32 départements, roughly a third of the country, placed on alert for thunderstorms with torrential rain, the possibility of localised flooding and hail in some areas.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The storms are predicted to hit on Wednesday afternoon and evening in the départements of Essonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Val-d’Oise, Allier, Aude, Ariège, Aveyron, Cher, Corrèze, Creuse, Dordogne, Eure-et-Loir, Haute-Garonne, Gers, Indre, Indre-et-Loire, Loir-et-Cher, Loiret, Lot, Lot-et-Garonne, Nièvre, Hautes-Pyrénées, Sarthe, Paris, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne, Haute-Vienne and Yonne. 

French weather forecaster Météo France is predicting very heavy rain in a short time (40 to 60 mm in three to four hours), as well as hail in places and strong gusts of wind (80 to 100 km/h). 

The heaviest rainfall is expected in the northern part of the Aude département and southern Tarn, where 100 to 120mm of rain could fall in three hours.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

France faces anger over planned wind farm next to Australian WWI memorial

France faces anger over planned wind farm next to Australian WWI memorial

French summer was officially the coldest and dampest since 2014

French summer was officially the coldest and dampest since 2014

French Riviera wildfire ‘no longer spreading but still not under control’

French Riviera wildfire ‘no longer spreading but still not under control’

French agriculture minister condemns ‘cruel practices’ after shocking video from intensive pig farm

French agriculture minister condemns ‘cruel practices’ after shocking video from intensive pig farm

Weekend winds ‘risk worsening’ French Riviera fire

Two dead as French firefighters’ battle to contain massive wildfire enters third day

What to do if you see a wildfire in France

IN PICTURES: Thousands evacuated in southern France as ‘fierce’ wildfire spreads