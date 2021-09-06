French visa applicants warned of cyberattack on web portal

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
crimetechnology

Share this article
French visa applicants warned of cyberattack on web portal
Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

People who have recently used the French online visa platform have been warned that their data could have been stolen after the site was the subject of a cyberattack.

The French Interior Ministry reported that the France-visas platform was targeted by hackers on August 10th.

They said that the attack was “quickly neutralised” but added that some data could have been stolen from people who had made an application for a visa on the site before this date.

A spokesman for the Ministry said: “This data could be misused, but its effect is limited, in particular because the information does not include financial or sensitive data within the meaning of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

“Nor does it allow administrative procedures to be initiated on behalf of the person whose data has been disclosed, whether on the France-visas portal or on any other French institutional site.”

Anyone affected should have received a message from the site informing them of the problem and advising them on security measures to take, however questions can also be addressed to: [email protected]

A criminal investigation into the attacks has begun.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

‘Haunted’: Ex-models speak out against French fashion boss

‘Haunted’: Ex-models speak out against French fashion boss

French riot cop given suspended jail term for assaulting British activist

French riot cop given suspended jail term for assaulting British activist

Marseille’s drug crime in spotlight as Macron visits

Marseille’s drug crime in spotlight as Macron visits

French far-right veteran Jean-Marie Le Pen in hate speech trial

French far-right veteran Jean-Marie Le Pen in hate speech trial

Macron to visit Marseille as city battles ‘explosion’ of gang-related violence

French prosecutor opens probe into violence at Nice v Marseille football match

Fraudsters offer fake health passports for sale in France at €350 each

Murdered French priest died from blows to head, say prosecutors