French visa applicants warned of cyberattack on web portal

The French Interior Ministry reported that the France-visas platform was targeted by hackers on August 10th.

They said that the attack was “quickly neutralised” but added that some data could have been stolen from people who had made an application for a visa on the site before this date.

A spokesman for the Ministry said: “This data could be misused, but its effect is limited, in particular because the information does not include financial or sensitive data within the meaning of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“Nor does it allow administrative procedures to be initiated on behalf of the person whose data has been disclosed, whether on the France-visas portal or on any other French institutional site.”

Anyone affected should have received a message from the site informing them of the problem and advising them on security measures to take, however questions can also be addressed to: [email protected]

A criminal investigation into the attacks has begun.