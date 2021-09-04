IN PICTURES: 140,000 turn out for fresh protest against France’s health pass

A total of 141,655 people, including 18,425 à Paris, demonstrated against the health pass for the eighth consecutive Saturday, according to the interior ministry.
On Saturday evening, the ministry had logged 215 protest actions, including five in Paris. Twenty-one people were arrested and one police officer suffered minor injuries.
Tensions were high at the Forum Des Halles shopping centre in Châtelet, Paris as protesters forced their way in, defying the ban on access to shopping centres without a health pass as shown in this tweet by Le Figaro journalist Clément Lanot.
« LIBERTÉ ! »
Les anti #PassSanitaire ont réussie à envahir le centre commercial de Châtelet. #manifestation4septembre #Manifs4septembre https://t.co/Tf6S4stDxa pic.twitter.com/1VSKQsk1Ih
— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) September 4, 2021
The BRAV-M, the motorised violent action repression brigade, were unsuccessful in getting the demonstrators out of the building and were forced to withdraw, Le Figaro reported.
Falling numbers
Numbers have been falling in recent weeks, according to ministry figures. Last week, 160,000 people took to the streets in total, however, the number protesting in Paris – 14,500 – was higher.
(article continues below)
See also on The Local:
Two weeks ago, protesters numbered around 175,000 and 215,000 three weeks earlier.
Despite the ongoing protests, a study carried out by French daily Le Figaro showed that 67 percent of French people actually approve of the health pass, which President Emmanuel Macron could extend beyond November 15th.
The controversial pass obliges people to have proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to have access to cafes, cinemas and many other facilities.
READ ALSO: Turnout, aims and support: 5 things to know about France’s anti-health pass protests
Member comments