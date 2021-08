Why do I need to know Le bout du tunnel?

Because there’s always a way out when you are stuck in a difficult situation.

What does it mean?

Le bout du tunnel literally means ‘the end of the tunnel’. It is used when you come out of an inextricable situation or when an unpleasant period finally ends.

The image is quite straightforward: in the same way that we always feel happy when we get out of a dark and gloomy tunnel, we’re relieved when a tricky situation we were in comes to an end.

This expression dates back to 1897 which first existed as sortir du tunnel – to exit a tunnel. Then the variation Le bout du tunnel appeared at the beginning of the 20th century.

Use it like this

Les Français voient enfin le bout du tunnel – The French are finally seeing the end of the tunnel.

Après des mois de problèmes financiers, je commence à voir le bout du tunnel – After months of experiencing money problems, I’m starting to see the end of the tunnel.

Synonyms

Les choses s’arrangent enfin ! – Things are finally improving!

Tout va mieux – Everything is better now