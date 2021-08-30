France opens appointments for Covid booster shots for over 65s

The third dose of the vaccine is open to over 65s and those with long-term medical conditions – but only for people who had their second dose more than six months ago.

Since this covers for the moment only people who got their vaccines in January and February this will mostly concern the over 75s or those in a high-risk group due to severe medical conditions.

Those who are eligible can now book their appointment directly – there is no need to wait for an invitation – by phone or online platforms such as Doctolib, for appointment dates starting from Wednesday, September 1st.

Appointments will be available in vaccine centres, pharmacies or from doctors and all booster shots given will be either Pfizer or Moderna, following the recommendation of the medical regulator Haut autorité de santé (HAS).

As well as people booking appointments directly, France will also begin a third vaccination campaign for residents of Ehpad nursing homes. Prime Minister Jean Castex has said this will begin from September 13th.

Who can book their booster now?

In order to book an appointment now, you need to fulfil several criteria;

Be over the age of 65 or in a high risk group due to a severe medical condition

Have completed a full vaccination schedule. In most cases this means two doses, but it can also cover people who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or those who are severely immunocompromised who received three doses initially (under medical advice)

Had their second or final vaccine dose at least six months ago

Have not had Covid – people who contracted the virus after their first or second dose do not need a booster dose, the HAS has ruled. In France, people who had previously had Covid get just one dose of the vaccine and are counted as ‘fully vaccinated’ for travel or health passport purposes (although not all countries recognise this for travel purposes)

Booking can be done online or by phone – full details HERE.

Does this affect the health passport?

No, the health passport counts as ‘fully vaccinated’ anyone who has had either two doses, a single dose of Johnson & Johnson or had a single dose after recovering from Covid. This will not change for people in groups eligible for a booster shot.

“Whether you go for your booster or not, you will keep the benefit of the health pass,” said health minister Olivier Véran on August 26th.

What about other groups?

For the moment the government is prioritising those in the most vulnerable groups.

Initially the booster shot was envisaged for the over 80s, but this was expanded to over 65s on the advice of the HAS – although in reality the six-month limit means that most people getting their booster shot in the weeks to come will be in older age groups.

Whether the campaign will be expanded to the general population or not is still under debate.