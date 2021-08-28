France’s Macron warns against dropping guard against IS threat

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@mcpben
Emmanuel MacronPolitics

Share this article
France's Macron warns against dropping guard against IS threat
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi arrive for a joint press conference at the Prime Minister's office in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on August 28th, 2021. (Photo by Eliot BLONDET / POOL / AFP)
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@mcpben

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Saturday the Islamic State group "remains a threat", speaking days after an affiliate of the jihadists claimed a deadly bombing in Kabul.

“We all know that we must not lower our guard, because Daesh (IS) remains a threat, and I know that the fight against these terrorist groups is a priority of your government,” Macron said, after a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi in Baghdad, where a summit of Middle East leaders begins at midday.

On Thursday, a blast at Kabul airport, where huge crowds had gathered in the hope of being getting onto an evacuation flight out of the country, killed at least 85 people.

READ ALSO: France calls for Afghan evacuations beyond US deadline

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The Afghanistan branch of Islamic State, Islamic State-Khorasan Province, has taken responsibility for the attack.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Ex-Brexit negotiator Barnier announces French presidential bid

Ex-Brexit negotiator Barnier announces French presidential bid

French court hands jail term to Afghan man evacuated from Kabul

French court hands jail term to Afghan man evacuated from Kabul

Macron to visit Marseille as city battles ‘explosion’ of gang-related violence

Macron to visit Marseille as city battles ‘explosion’ of gang-related violence

France calls for Afghan evacuations beyond US deadline

France calls for Afghan evacuations beyond US deadline

France’s foreign minister travels to UAE to see French airlift operation from Afghanistan

The 6 challenges Emmanuel Macron faces as France returns to work

Why fuel prices are rising in France (and why that might worry Macron)

Afghan refugees in France fear for relatives left behind