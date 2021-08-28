France’s Macron warns against dropping guard against IS threat

“We all know that we must not lower our guard, because Daesh (IS) remains a threat, and I know that the fight against these terrorist groups is a priority of your government,” Macron said, after a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi in Baghdad, where a summit of Middle East leaders begins at midday.

On Thursday, a blast at Kabul airport, where huge crowds had gathered in the hope of being getting onto an evacuation flight out of the country, killed at least 85 people.

READ ALSO: France calls for Afghan evacuations beyond US deadline

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

The Afghanistan branch of Islamic State, Islamic State-Khorasan Province, has taken responsibility for the attack.