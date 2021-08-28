France is in talks with the Taliban on humanitarian ops: Macron

AFP
France and Afghanistan

France is in talks with the Taliban on humanitarian ops: Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron holds a press conference at the guest house in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on August 28th, 2021. Ludovic MARIN / AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that discussions were underway with the Taliban through Qatar to "protect and repatriate" Afghans at risk since this month's takeover by the group.

Evacuations are planned jointly with Qatar and may involve “airlift operations”, Macron said at a news conference after a summit in Baghdad.

He added that France, which ended its evacuations from Afghanistan on Friday, had evacuated 2,834 people since August 17th.

In order to continue departures, talks have been launched with the Taliban, Macron said.

He said France was counting on help from Qatar — which has good contacts with the Taliban having hosted peace talks — to organise further flights.

While in Baghdad, Macron held separate talks with Qatar’s emir on a possible role for Doha.

Further evacuations from Afghanistan, Macron said, would be “focused”, in order to pull out “men and women whom we have identified and to whom we have given temporary (residency) permits”.

He also said that the “Taliban’s respect for human rights” was a condition of any political engagement for France and its allies.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Macron says France to stay in Iraq even if US withdraws

