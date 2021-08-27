What changes about life in France in September 2021?

La rentrée

The new school year starts on Thursday, September 2nd, while universities start their new academic year later in the month. Both schools and universities have a strict health protocol in place, but both will begin the year with full in-person teaching. Health passports will not be required and while vaccine centres will be set up for both school pupils and students, vaccines will not be compulsory for either pupils or teachers.

La rentrée means more than just schools going back though, it’s when a large chunk of the French workforce returns from holidays, while parliament also resumes.

Health passport extensions

The health passport is already in place for most people, with proof of either vaccination, recent recovery from Covid or a negative test required to enter a range of venues, including cafés, bars, sports stadiums, museums and hospitals – find the full list HERE.

However, there had been a couple of exemptions which will end in September. From September 1st the health passport will be required for employees at health pass venues, as well as visitors. For staff members this more or less amounts to compulsory vaccination, unless they are willing to take a Covid test every three days. From October ‘convenience tests’ will also cease to be free.

At present the health passport is required only for over-18s, but that changes on September 30th, when it will be required for over 12s. France has been vaccinating its teenagers since June, but for visitors from countries that are not yet vaccinating under-18s this could present a problem.

Health Minister Olivier Véran has already warned that health pass requirements may continue beyond the current limit date of November 15th.

Compulsory vaccines for health workers

Vaccinations are compulsory for healthcare workers – this covers all workers in the health or care sector, as well as volunteers working in those sectors.

Health workers have until September 15th to get vaccinated, after that unvaccinated workers will not be permitted to work and will not be paid, although they cannot be sacked simply for being unvaccinated. Prime Minister Jean Castex said that, as of August 26th, 83 percent of health workers were vaccinated.

Vaccine booster shots

France will begin giving a third dose of the vaccine to high risk groups in September. This will begin from September 13th in Ehpad nursing homes and then booster shots will be offered to all over 65s through the autumn, possibly to coincide with the seasonal flu vaccination campaign.

Reader question: How can I get my Covid booster shot?

Final Brexit deadline

UK nationals who were living in France before December 31st 2020 have until September 30th to apply for a carte de séjour residency permit. This deadline has already been extended once (from June 30th) so is unlikely to be extended again. Brits who fail to apply for the residency card in time become undocumented migrants, so this is a very important date to know about and tell any Brits that you know.

You can find out how to make the application HERE.

New travel rules to UK

September 30th also marks the day that national ID cards will no longer be accepted for travel into the UK. So if you are travelling to the UK with French partner, friend or relative, remind them that they will need a passport after this date.

Consultations on pension reform

Discussions restart between the government and unions on pension reform in September. At issue are major changes to the French pension system, a highly controversial topic which lead to almost two months of transport strikes back in December 2019 and January 2020. In the face of determined protest some of the original proposals have been changed, and Macron has also vowed not to implement big changes while the economic effects of the pandemic are still being felt (which is likely to mean they don’t come into effect before the presidential election in April 2022).

Restaurant vouchers extension

If you benefit from tickets restos through your work, you can continue to use old ones. September 1st was originally the deadline for all vouchers received in 2020 to be used by, however the government has decided to extend this until February 2022, because the health situation has meant that many people were not in a position to use up their unspent vouchers. The maximum spend per meal will also remain at €38, before going back to the usual limit of €19 in February.

Gas prices rise

Tariffs for household gas will rise on September 1st. The increase will be 2.7 percent for households which use gas for cooking, 5.5 percent for those who have dual use, cooking and hot water, and 9 percent for households that have gas central heating, the energy regulator has announced. An unprecedented single-month increase, the price hike was blamed on a global rise in gas prices linked to the economic recovery after the pandemic.