Seventh weekend of protests planned against French health passport

In total 200 demonstrations have been listed in towns and cities around France against the implementation of the health passport, which is now required for entry to venues including bars, cafés, museums and tourist sites.

This will mark the seventh weekend of demonstrations. Last Saturday saw a total of 175,000 demonstrators, according to official figures from the Interior Ministry, a fall from 214,000 the week before and 237,000 the Saturday before that.

Four separate protests are planned for Paris, including one organised by the ‘yellow vests’ and one by rightwing politician Florian Philipott.

Of the demonstrations outside Paris, authorities say they expect the marches in Toulon and Montpellier to be the largest.

Since the announcement of the health passport in mid July, 10 million French people have been vaccinated and this week France overtook the UK in the percentage of its total population vaccinated.

But protests have remained large, particularly for August when many French people are on holiday.

On Friday the Scientific Council, which advises the government, said politicians and health chiefs must do more to explain the delta variant of Covid and the health passport to the people of France.