Macron to visit Marseille as city battles ‘explosion’ of gang-related violence

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
crimeEmmanuel Macron

Share this article
Macron to visit Marseille as city battles 'explosion' of gang-related violence
Photo: Franck Pennant/AFP
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

France's justice minister promised more magistrates for Marseille on Tuesday to help clear a backlog of cases as the port city deals with an "explosion" of drug-related gang violence that has seen four people killed in the last week.

Eric Dupond-Moretti visited France’s third-biggest city on Tuesday, reflecting concern about crime and insecurity there following a spike in tit-for-tat gang attacks that saw one man burned alive inside a car at the weekend.

“The justice system needs resources,” Dupond-Moretti told reporters, adding that he would “respond favourably in the coming days” to demands from the heads of Marseille’s court system for more magistrates to prosecute and judge suspects.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Two people died overnight Saturday-Sunday in a drive-by shooting in the poverty-wracked 14th district of Marseille, while another man was forced into a car in the centre of the city that was set on fire shortly afterwards.

Last Wednesday, a 14-year-old was killed by automatic gunfire, also in the northern 14th district, close to an area known as a drug-dealing hotspot.

Marseille’s chief prosecutor, Dominique Laurens, told a press conference on Monday that there had been an “explosion” in gang-related murders since the middle of June.

Twelve people have been killed in the last two months, according to police figures.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit next week and address the city’s entrenched poverty and public order problems.

Marseille’s northern districts, some of France’s poorest areas and a world away from the wealthy seafront neighbourhoods, are the focus of the city’s drug and gang problems.

“My children want us to leave. It’s a disaster what we have to live through here,” a mother in the 14th district told AFP on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

French prosecutor opens probe into violence at Nice v Marseille football match

French prosecutor opens probe into violence at Nice v Marseille football match

The 6 challenges Emmanuel Macron faces as France returns to work

The 6 challenges Emmanuel Macron faces as France returns to work

Fraudsters offer fake health passports for sale in France at €350 each

Fraudsters offer fake health passports for sale in France at €350 each

French mayors offer to take in Afghan refugees as 200 evacuated from Kabul overnight

French mayors offer to take in Afghan refugees as 200 evacuated from Kabul overnight

France’s Macron calls for EU cooperation over Afghanistan crisis

Turnout, aims and support: 5 things to know about France’s anti-health passport protests

Macron: Covid crisis in French Caribbean is ‘cruel proof’ that vaccines work

Murdered French priest died from blows to head, say prosecutors