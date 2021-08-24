Eight ways to save money in France as a student

Here are some simple tips you might not have considered to reduce your costs and make sure you can enjoy your experience without worrying about money.

Eat at the canteen

Unless you’re used to living in catered accommodation at your university back home, you probably haven’t set foot in a canteen since high school, and you might not have the best of memories. But student cafeterias are an opportunity not to be missed in France. For just €3.30, you get a (very) small starter, a main course and a desert – it’s difficult to find a better deal than that even when cooking for yourself!

You’ll get a hot, balanced meal, with a menu that changes every day, for a more than reasonable price, and you may even be surprised at the quality of the food – this is France, after all.

If you get tired of the canteen, there are also many fast food restaurants (outside of the big chains) and bakeries which offer student meal deals.

Drink at happy hour

On the other hand, France lacks the tradition of cheap, student union-run bars present in countries like the UK. Which can be a problem, because while you can find good wine for not much money in France, other types of alcohol can be very expensive in bars.

There is a solution, though, because it’s very common for bars in France to offer a happy hour, which usually lasts longer than an hour, and where you can get a discount on certain drinks. These deals are particularly invaluable if you want a pint of beer or a cocktail without breaking the bank.

And don’t think you have to rush straight out after your classes to take advantage – many bars offer discounts until 8pm or even later.

If you’re not sure which bars have offers, help is at hand – the website and mobile app Schlouk Map allows you to locate a large number of bars which have happy hours. It began in Strasbourg in 2017 but now lists bars in 30 French cities.

Get help with your rent

Students in France are able to apply for help from the state for paying their rent, and this is not limited to French citizens, so even if you’ve just arrived, you could be eligible.

The grant is called an Aide personnalisée au logement (APL) – although many people call it the CAF after the organisation which processes applications – and is a monthly sum which depends on your income and the kind of housing you’re paying for. Find out how much your could receive HERE.

It can go a long way to freeing up some of your precious savings or study abroad grants to be used on more exciting things, like…

Travel around France

If this is your first time living in France, you’re going to want to travel outside of your university town and see some of the incredible cities and countryside France has to offer. The most convenient way to do this is to travel by the country’s high-speed TGV trains.

Ticket prices can run high, but if you’re between the ages of 12 and 27, you are eligible for a Carte Avantage Jeune discount card. This costs €49 for the year, and guarantees 30 percent off all TGV and intercité trains.

If you mainly want to visit nearby towns, cheaper discount cards are also available for regional TER train lines.

Or, there is always covoiturage (carpool), which is incredibly common in France. Local company Blablacar allows you to find others who are planning the same journey as you and have space in their car.

Cycle everywhere

In terms of daily life in France, one expenditure which can quickly add up is public transport. There are four cities in the country where students have to hand over more than €300 per year to get around.

A cheaper – and healthier – alternative is to cycle. Unless you’re an avid cyclist, you might want to avoid the hassle of purchasing your own bike, but many French cities offer cycle hire schemes similar to the Vélib bikes in Paris.

In Lille for example, you pay €39 for a yearly subscription, and then have 30 minutes free every time you take a V’lille bike, before having to pay €1 extra every half an hour. Strasbourg’s Vélhop service meanwhile offers 10-month subscriptions for students under 26, meaning you won’t carry on paying once you’ve left France at the end of the semester.

Read the French press

If you’re on a year abroad in France, one of your goals is probably to improve your French, and you might have considered reading the newspaper as a good way of being exposed to the language while keeping up with what’s going on in the world.

To do that, you might not need to take a subscription or buy a physical paper. Many French students don’t even know about this, but most universities pay for a subscription to Europresse, a platform which offers access to hundreds of local and national media sources, and make it available to their students.

You will find PDFs of the latest editions of newspapers like Le Monde, and magazines like Closer, and you can also search for specific articles. All you have to do is log in using your university email address.

Other cultural deals

Very many museums and monuments, including popular sites like the Louvre, are free for people under the age of 26 who live in an EU country. It’s a great way to take in French culture and history without spending a centime. A lot of museums are also free for everyone on the first Sunday of each month.

If you prefer to be sitting comfortably while you take in your culture, many cinemas in France offer discounted tickets for students.

Students can also get discounts when signing up to libraries and médiatheques (multimedia libraries).

Get discounts on shopping

If you prefer to spend your weekends doing a spot of shopping, you could also get money off. You might be familiar with the student discount website UNiDAYS, which offers reduced prices on clothes, beauty products, technology and more. The global website is available in France, so it’s worth checking what offers there are in participating stores.

Some other shops will give you 10 percent off when you show them your student card.