France’s health passport protests enter sixth weekend: Where and when demos will take place

Last weekend, nearly 215,000 people took part in anti-health pass marches the length and breadth of the country, according to official figures – down from the 237,000 who had joined protests the previous week.
It was the first drop in participation numbers since the first protests were staged in mid-July.
Four marches are planned in Paris, including two organised by members of the ‘yellow vests’ movement, and one headed by hard-right politician Florian Philippot – who was Marine Le Pen’s number two before leaving her side to form his own political party, Les Patriotes.
The first of the yellow vest protests starts at 11:30am at Place de Fontenoy. The procession, which will leave at 1pm, will head to Bercy.
The second yellow vest-led protest meets at Place de la Bourse from 1.30pm, and will set off in the direction of Place Emond Rostand at 3pm.
Philippot’s protest is at Place Denfert-Rochereau from 2.30pm.
The fourth protest, organised by Paris pour la liberté – a collective formed in March 2020 in protest at the government’s management of the Covid crisis – will meet at Place du Châtelet from 1pm before setting off towards Place Edmond Rostand at 2.30pm.
Protests elsewhere include those at:
- Agen – 2pm Place Gravier
- Aix-en-Provence – 10am Place Général de Gaulle
- Bayonne – 2pm Mairie
- Bordeaux – 11am Place de la Victoire
- Briançon – 2pm Champ de Mars
- Caen – 2pm Théâtre Caen
- Calais – 2pm Théâtre
- Clermont-Ferrand – 2pm Place De Jaude
- Dax – 10am Place Mairie
- Dieppe – 10am Gare
- Dunkerque – 2pm Place Jean Bart
- Fréjus – 2pm Base Nature François Léotard
- Grenoble – 2.30pm Place Verdun
- Guingamps – 10am Place Vally
- Hendaye – 3pm Place de la République
- La Rochelle – 1pm Parvis de l’Aquarium
- Le Havre – 2pm Hotel de Ville
- Lille – 12pm Place de la République
- Limoges – 2pm Place Jourdan
- Lyon – 2pm Gare des Brotteaux jusque Place Macé
- Marseille – 2pm Vieux-Port
- Metz – 2pm Place de la République
- Montpellier – 2pm Comédie
- Nancy – 2pm Place Maginot
- Nice – 2pm Garibaldi
- Nîmes – 5pm Préfecture
- Orléans – 2.30pm Place République
- Pau – 10am Place Verdun
- Perpignan – 2pm Place Catalogne
- Quimper – 2pm Croix des Gardiens
- Rennes – 2pm – Place République
- Rouen – 2pm Place de l’Hôtel de Ville
- Saint-Jean-de-Luz – 3pm Place Louis XIV
- Strasbourg – 1pm Place Kléber
- Tarbes – 2pm Place Verdun
- Toulouse – 2pm Métro Jean Jaurès
- Vannes – 2pm Esplanade du Port
- Versailles – 12pm Place d’Armes
On August 19th, the Health Ministry reported some 4.7million people in France have had their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine this month alone. By that date, more than 40.5 million French residents were fully vaccinated, while 47.1 million have had at least one shot.
#Vaccination #COVID19 | Au 19 août :
✔ 47 127 195 personnes ont reçu une 1ère injection
✔ 40 508 406 personnes ont un schéma vaccinal complet
— Ministère des Solidarités et de la Santé (@Sante_Gouv) August 19, 2021
