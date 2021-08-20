France’s health passport protests enter sixth weekend: Where and when demos will take place

Last weekend, nearly 215,000 people took part in anti-health pass marches the length and breadth of the country, according to official figures – down from the 237,000 who had joined protests the previous week.

It was the first drop in participation numbers since the first protests were staged in mid-July.

Four marches are planned in Paris, including two organised by members of the ‘yellow vests’ movement, and one headed by hard-right politician Florian Philippot – who was Marine Le Pen’s number two before leaving her side to form his own political party, Les Patriotes.

The first of the yellow vest protests starts at 11:30am at Place de Fontenoy. The procession, which will leave at 1pm, will head to Bercy.

The second yellow vest-led protest meets at Place de la Bourse from 1.30pm, and will set off in the direction of Place Emond Rostand at 3pm.

Philippot’s protest is at Place Denfert-Rochereau from 2.30pm.

The fourth protest, organised by Paris pour la liberté – a collective formed in March 2020 in protest at the government’s management of the Covid crisis – will meet at Place du Châtelet from 1pm before setting off towards Place Edmond Rostand at 2.30pm.

Protests elsewhere include those at:

Agen – 2pm Place Gravier

Aix-en-Provence – 10am Place Général de Gaulle

Bayonne – 2pm Mairie

Bordeaux – 11am Place de la Victoire

Briançon – 2pm Champ de Mars

Caen – 2pm Théâtre Caen

Calais – 2pm Théâtre

Clermont-Ferrand – 2pm Place De Jaude

Dax – 10am Place Mairie

Dieppe – 10am Gare

Dunkerque – 2pm Place Jean Bart

Fréjus – 2pm Base Nature François Léotard

Grenoble – 2.30pm Place Verdun

Guingamps – 10am Place Vally

Hendaye – 3pm Place de la République

La Rochelle – 1pm Parvis de l’Aquarium

Le Havre – 2pm Hotel de Ville

Lille – 12pm Place de la République

Limoges – 2pm Place Jourdan

Lyon – 2pm Gare des Brotteaux jusque Place Macé

Marseille – 2pm Vieux-Port

Metz – 2pm Place de la République

Montpellier – 2pm Comédie

Nancy – 2pm Place Maginot

Nice – 2pm Garibaldi

Nîmes – 5pm Préfecture

Orléans – 2.30pm Place République

Pau – 10am Place Verdun

Perpignan – 2pm Place Catalogne

Quimper – 2pm Croix des Gardiens

Rennes – 2pm – Place République

Rouen – 2pm Place de l’Hôtel de Ville

Saint-Jean-de-Luz – 3pm Place Louis XIV

Strasbourg – 1pm Place Kléber

Tarbes – 2pm Place Verdun



Toulouse – 2pm Métro Jean Jaurès

Vannes – 2pm Esplanade du Port

Versailles – 12pm Place d’Armes

On August 19th, the Health Ministry reported some 4.7million people in France have had their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine this month alone. By that date, more than 40.5 million French residents were fully vaccinated, while 47.1 million have had at least one shot.