Health passport wristbands trialled in south west France

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Covid health pass

Share this article
Health passport wristbands trialled in south west France
Laurent Tournier, president of the UMIH 33, demonstrates the wristband at a restaurant in Bordeaux. Photo: MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP.
The Local
[email protected]r
@thelocalfrance

A local authority in south-western France began testing wristbands on Thursday, which allow vaccinated people to enter health pass venues without showing a QR code.

From Thursday, an initial 20,000 wristbands will be made available for venues requiring a pass sanitaire (health pass) in the most touristic parts of the Gironde département, including Bordeaux, Arcachon Bay and Saint-Emilion, according to the hotel industry group Union des métiers et des industrie de l’Hôtellerie (UMIH).

Regular clients will be able to present proof of full vaccination once, and will then be given a bracelet which acts as a health pass and allows them to access the venue again in the future.

Clients who rely on recent negative Covid tests or proof of recovery from Covid to access the health passport will not be able to use the bracelets, and must continue to use a paper certificate or the TousAntiCovid app.

Laurent Tournier, president of the Gironde branch of the UMIH, told AFP that the goal was to make it easier for clients to access health pass venues. Tournier said “the health pass has noticeably, even very noticeably, reduced the trade” of restaurateurs since its introduction on August 9th.

READ ALSO How tourists can use France’s health passport to access museums, cafés and trains

“We have clients who return to our venues several times per week, or even per day, and having to ask the same client for their health pass ten times is starting to become annoying for everyone,” Tournier told 20 Minutes on Monday.

He added that 250 businesses had already expressed an interest in the wristbands, but “we hope at least 500 venues will participate”.

“The police will continue to check the pass and not the bracelet,” Martin Guespereau, Deputy Prefect for defence and security told AFP. The UMIH is working with the local préfecture to trial the system.

The wristbands read “pass sanitaire UIMH 33”, and will also include the first three letters of the name of the venue and the town.

Laurent Lutse, president of the cafés, brasseries and nightclubs branch of the UMIH told AFP he had requested guidance from the Interior Ministry, “since we have doubts at a legal level”.

He said “there will need to be a QR code on the bracelet and not a number, otherwise there will be fraud.”

This is not the first time bracelets have been used to facilitate checks. Since August 9th, the SNCF has been checking passengers’ health passes and giving them a blue wristband to show that they do not need to be checked again on the train or when they arrive at their destination.

The difference is that the SNCF’s bracelets are disposable and cannot be reused at a later date.

Share this article

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

IN PICTURES: France sees fifth weekend of protests against Macron Covid pass

IN PICTURES: France sees fifth weekend of protests against Macron Covid pass

Where and when health pass protests will take place in France this weekend

Where and when health pass protests will take place in France this weekend

‘I’m sad to have to do that’ – French bars begin enforcing health pass rules

‘I’m sad to have to do that’ – French bars begin enforcing health pass rules

What to expect in France this weekend as more anti-health pass protests planned

What to expect in France this weekend as more anti-health pass protests planned

Macron gets green light to push ahead with French health pass

Macron gets green light to push ahead with French health pass

NEW: France says UK vaccine certificates now fully compatible with French health pass

NEW: France says UK vaccine certificates now fully compatible with French health pass

EXPLAINED: How visitors to France can get a French health pass at pharmacies

EXPLAINED: How visitors to France can get a French health pass at pharmacies

‘I’ve been to 8 pharmacies’: Visitors to France report struggles with Covid health passes

‘I’ve been to 8 pharmacies’: Visitors to France report struggles with Covid health passes

More news

IN PICTURES: France sees fifth weekend of protests against Macron Covid pass

IN PICTURES: France sees fifth weekend of protests against Macron Covid pass

Where and when health pass protests will take place in France this weekend

Where and when health pass protests will take place in France this weekend

‘I’m sad to have to do that’ – French bars begin enforcing health pass rules

‘I’m sad to have to do that’ – French bars begin enforcing health pass rules

What to expect in France this weekend as more anti-health pass protests planned

What to expect in France this weekend as more anti-health pass protests planned

Macron gets green light to push ahead with French health pass

NEW: France says UK vaccine certificates now fully compatible with French health pass

EXPLAINED: How visitors to France can get a French health pass at pharmacies

‘I’ve been to 8 pharmacies’: Visitors to France report struggles with Covid health passes