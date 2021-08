Why do I need to know moit-moit?

Because it’s nice to share.

What does it mean?

Moit-moit is a shortened version of moitié-moitié (half and half). American readers beware, it does not refer to a dairy product, but anything that’s half one thing and half another – so fifty-fifty is perhaps a better translation.

It sounds almost like moi, but you do pronounce the t at the end.

You will often hear moit-moit used in conversation. If you’re at a restaurant with someone, for example, they might suggest, “On fait moit moit ?” – Shall we split the bill?

Faire moit-moit (to do fifty-fifty) means “to go Dutch”, and is commonly used when deciding who is going to pay.

You will never see it written down, though, as it’s much more informal than moitié-moitié.

The latter phrase is also very common. For example, if you’re in the Alps in winter and ordering a fondue (and if you’re in the Alps in winter and you’re not ordering a fondue then why not?) you might have the choice between beaufort cheese, comté, or moitié-moitié – a mix of the two.

The two words don’t have to be stuck together, either, something can be moitié one thing, moitié something else.

Use it like this

Qui cuisine le plus chez vous ? C’est moit-moit – Who does most of the cooking in your house? It’s fifty-fifty.

On fait moit-moit pour le taxi ? – Should we each pay half for the taxi?

Je suis moitié Américain, moitié Ecossais – I’m half American, half Scottish