French firefighters’ battle to contain massive wildfire enters third day

The huge blaze in the Maures massif “had not spread” overnight but fire service spokesman Franck Graciano warned AFP, “that does not mean it is under control.”

Canadair firefighting planes and waterbombing helicopters have been in the air since 7am, trying to bring the flames under control.

Graciano added: “We will carry out the same basic work as yesterday by dropping water in critical places. We have a little lull thanks to the wind which has dropped but it will build again in the morning.”

The blaze has already scorched some 5,000 hectares in a region known for its forests, vineyards and fauna since it broke out in the Plaine des Maures nature reserve on Monday evening. It is believed to have started near a motorway stop 30 kilometres northwest of the glamorous Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez.

The body of a man in his fifties has been found in a property after the fire had passed through Grimaud. An investigation has been opened into the cause of death.

Meanwhile, one firefighter suffered minor injuries tackling the flames overnight.

Facebook has activated its “SafetyCheck” feature for the fires in the Var, allowing people to tell their friends that they are safe.

Dozens of police officers are in the area to ensure visitors stay away. Access to all massifs – usually popular with tourists – is currently forbidden. The prefecture has again urged people to avoid the area, and “not to stay near the fire to take photos or videos”.

#FeuxDeForêt | Mercredi 18 août, tous les massifs forestiers sont en risque incendie 🔥 TRÈS SÉVÈRE dans le #Var.

⛔️L'accès à tous les massifs est strictement interdit.

☎ 18 ou 112 pour signaler un départ de feu

ℹ Carte des massifs 👉 https://t.co/7rFufjKusd pic.twitter.com/3gdITZza1o — Préfet du Var (@Prefet83) August 17, 2021

Some 7,000 people spent a second night in emergency rescue centres in Bormes-les-Mimosas, Cavalaire, Cogolin, La Croix-Valmer, Grimaud, Le Lavandou and Sainte-Maxime, having been evacuated from their houses or holiday homes on Tuesday. No new evacuations were ordered overnight, officials said on Wednesday morning.

“Evacuees should absolutely not return to their homes or vacation spots,” the prefecture warned.

Work has started restoring power lines ravaged by the flames over the past couple of days. Charred power lines lay on the ground, and many trees were burnt around their trunks but their branches were intact, suggesting the fire had ripped through at speed.

The Mediterranean basin has long faced seasonal wildfires linked to its dry and hot summers, and climate scientists warn they will become increasingly common because of man-made global warming. But the speed at which this latest blaze has spread has surprised even locals who are used to the annual risk of fire.

“We’ve never seen it spread with such speed, it was three or four times the usual,” Thomas Dombry, mayor of La Garde-Freinet village, told AFP.

Authorities were counting the cost to the environment even. “Half of the Plain des Maures nature reserve has been devastated,” Concha Agero, deputy director of the French Office of Biodiversity, said.