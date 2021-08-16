Half of all French teenagers have had at last one Covid vaccine dose

France was one of the first countries to start vaccinating its under 18s, opening up the Covid vaccination programme to 12-17-year-olds on June 15th.

Now two months on, latest data from Santé Publique France shows that 51.6 percent of the country’s 5 million 12-17-year-olds have had at last one dose, while 26.6 percent are fully vaccinated.

En France, un adolescent de 12 à 17 ans sur 2 a reçu au moins une dose de vaccin, et un sur 4 est complètement vacciné. pic.twitter.com/YBGEpw3oWc — Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) August 16, 2021

Fully vaccinated according to the French government definition can mean either people who have had both doses, or those who had previously recovered from Covid who get one dose.

Under 18s do not currently need to show a health passport to access cafés, cinemas, leisure centres or long-distance travel but from September 30th all over 12s will have to show the same health passport as adults to access these venues.

The health passport will not be compulsory for schools, but for parents sick of home-schooling and childcare crises there is an extra benefit – only unvaccinated children will be sent home from school if a child in their class tests positive for Covid.

When schools return in September there are plans to offer vaccines in school, but there has been no suggestion yet that the Covid vaccine will be compulsory to attend school – a total of 11 vaccines are already compulsory for children enrolling in French schools.