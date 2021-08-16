Half of all French teenagers have had at last one Covid vaccine dose

The Local
Covid-19 vaccines

Half of all French teenagers have had at last one Covid vaccine dose
A teenager is vaccination on the French island of Corsica. Photo: Pascal Pochard Casablanca/AFP
The Local
The French vaccination programme opened up to under 18s in mid June, and the latest data shows that half of all French teenagers have had at least one dose, while a quarter are fully vaccinated.

France was one of the first countries to start vaccinating its under 18s, opening up the Covid vaccination programme to 12-17-year-olds on June 15th.

Now two months on, latest data from Santé Publique France shows that 51.6 percent of the country’s 5 million 12-17-year-olds have had at last one dose, while 26.6 percent are fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated according to the French government definition can mean either people who have had both doses, or those who had previously recovered from Covid who get one dose.

READ ALSO What you need to know about Covid vaccines for the under-18s

Under 18s do not currently need to show a health passport to access cafés, cinemas, leisure centres or long-distance travel but from September 30th all over 12s will have to show the same health passport as adults to access these venues.

The health passport will not be compulsory for schools, but for parents sick of home-schooling and childcare crises there is an extra benefit – only unvaccinated children will be sent home from school if a child in their class tests positive for Covid.

READ ALSO Back-to-school Covid health rules in France from September

When schools return in September there are plans to offer vaccines in school, but there has been no suggestion yet that the Covid vaccine will be compulsory to attend school – a total of 11 vaccines are already compulsory for children enrolling in French schools.

Member comments

