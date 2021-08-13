Free Covid tests in France – who qualifies?

Unlike many other countries, France did not previously differentiate between tests for medical reasons – people with Covid symptoms or contact cases – or other reasons, such as travel tests, and offered all tests free of charge.

However, this has already changed for some groups – and further changes are on the way.

Tourists

After briefly offering free tests for tourists, France reversed this policy in July, citing a lack of reciprocity from other countries.

This means that in order to have the cost of tests covered by the state, anyone who wants a test must present a carte vitale, which proves that you are resident in France and registered with the French heath system.

If you live in France but do not yet have a carte vitale (and if you haven’t yet applied for the card, here’s how to do that) you may need to pay for the test but can request a feuille de soin. This is essentially a receipt, and once you get the card you can send in your feuille de soin and get the cost of the test reimbursed.

In some holiday areas, pop-up testing centres are offering free tests on a walk-in basis, but others require either payment or proof of residency.

Residents

For the moment, if you are resident in France and have a carte vitale, your tests are free for any reason and there is no limit on the number of tests you can take. However, this is set to change.

October

From mid-October (no exact date has been released) ‘convenience tests’ will stop being free.

This measure, first announced by president Emmanuel Macron, is linked to the pass sanitaire (health passport) and is designed to push people into being vaccinated.

The health passport requires one of three things; proof of fully vaccinated status, proof of recent recovery from Covid or a negative Covid test taken within the previous 72 hours. In order to stop unvaccinated people taking multiple tests, tests taken for non-medical reasons will cease to be free from mid-October. The delay in introduction is to give people time to get both doses of the vaccine before the new rules kick in.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal laid out further details of the new system, saying that: “We decided to bring in the end to free tests, except on medical prescription, which should take effect in mid-October.”

So, from mid-October, people who have Covid symptoms or who have been alerted as a possible contact case will still have access to free tests; people who want tests for other reasons will need to pay.

It was not clear whether you will need an actual physical prescription from a doctor to get a free test, or whether a self-declaration of symptoms or contact will suffice.

Although the measure was announced as targeting the unvaccinated, it appears that fully-vaccinated people who need a test in order to travel to another country will have to pay. The Local has requested clarification on this.

How much?

In better news, the French government has capped the cost of tests, and prices are among the lowest in Europe.

PCR test – €49. These are taken at medical labs and usually need to be booked in advance. Some pop-up test centres also offer PCR tests. Considered the most reliable and advised for anyone who has symptoms, the test sample is sent to the lab to be processed and results sent out via email or SMS, usually within 24 hours.

Antigen test – €29. The antigen test offers on-the-spot results but is less reliable than the PCR test. Most countries accept antigen tests for travel tests, but check with the country you are travelling to. These are available at pharmacies, usually without appointment, and at pop-up test centres.

Home test kits – €6. These are widely available at pharmacies throughout France, but most countries do not accept them for travel tests. The French health minister has said that they can be used for the health passport – but only if done under the supervision of a doctor, nurse or pharmacist.

Test certificates – all PCR and antigen test results in France come in the form of a certificate with a QR code that will work for both the health passport and travelling, so there is no need to request a different ‘travel test result’.