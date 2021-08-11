Motorbikes will need France’s Controle Technique vehicle check

Photo: Jean Ayissi / AFP
Mandatory roadworthiness checks will be required for motorbikes and motor scooters in France from 2023 as delayed rules come into force.

Cars already have to go through a Contrôle technique test every two years once they have been on the road for four years. The tests are similar to the UK’s MoT or Ireland’s NCT.

The European Union decided in 2014 that member states must have or introduce a vehicle check for motorbikes from January 2022.

France dropped plans to introduce the European law as scheduled in May this year, but a decree published in the Journal Officiel on Wednesday, August 11th, means motorised two-wheel vehicles with an engine capacity of 50cc or more will face their own test from January 1st, 2023.

The new regulation also applies to equivalent motorised tricycles, quads and véhicules sans permis.

Once a vehicle has been on the road for four years, it will have to undergo the biennial CT test to ensure it is roadworthy. A recent test is also required if the vehicle is sold.

The rollout will be gradual. The first tests will take place in 2023 for vehicles registered before January 1st, 2016, in 2024 for those registered between 2016 and 2020, and in 2025 for those registered in 2021.

An estimated 2.5 million people hold motorbike licences in France – and another 1.5 million use scooters and other motorised two-wheelers which do not require a full motorcycle permit.

