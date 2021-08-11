France to swelter in 40C temperatures as heat dome pushes north

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
EnvironmentWeather

Share this article
France to swelter in 40C temperatures as heat dome pushes north
Photo: Clement Mahoudeau / AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

Temperatures could rise above 40C in parts of south-east France forecasters have warned as a so-called ‘heat dome’ pushes north into France from the Mediterranean.

On Wednesday, “temperatures will reach between 35 to 38C and could hit or exceed 40C in parts of Provence and the Rhône Valley,” national forecaster Météo France said.

Several départements in the region are already on yellow alert for high temperatures on the forecaster’s weather warning system. Night-time temperatures are expected to remain above 20C.

Thursday is expected to be hotter still, Météo France said, with the whole of France basking under a clear blue skies.

READ ALSO: ‘Very severe risk’: South of France braces for wild fires

“Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with [average temperatures between] 28C to 32C in the northern half of the country – 22C to 24C near the Channel – and 32C to 34C in the southern half, rising locally 36C to 38C in the lower Rhône Valley and Provence,” said Meteo France. 

The hot daytime conditions could end dramatically, as localised thunderstorms bubble up.

This rise in temperatures this week is due to a heat dome in the Mediterranean. A high pressure system is gradually shifting between the Iberian Peninsula, Italy and North Africa, where heatwave alerts are already in place.

READ ALSO Climate change – why we need to get used to summer floods and storms in France

On Friday, “hot and summery weather, with predominantly clear skies”, is expected, although clouds could develop in the south-west of the country. At the end of the week, “temperatures may drop by one or two degrees, but they will remain at the level of seasonal norms,” according to Météo France’s latest bulletin.

A sunny weekend, with possible thunderstorms at the end of the day, from the Auvergne to the Alps and the Jura, is forecast for much of France, with cloudier conditions in the north-west.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

France outlaws more traditional bird hunting techniques

France outlaws more traditional bird hunting techniques

French court fines government record sum over air pollution

French court fines government record sum over air pollution

‘Very severe risk’: South of France braces for wild fires

‘Very severe risk’: South of France braces for wild fires

Mountaineer dies on Europe’s Mont Blanc despite rescue attempts

Mountaineer dies on Europe’s Mont Blanc despite rescue attempts

Forecast: Will summer in France ever get going?

French beauty spots limit visitor numbers to protect environment

Violent weather returns to France with 15 storm warnings

France pledges to end chick culling in 2022