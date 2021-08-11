Extra police protection after dozens of attacks on French vaccine centres

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Covid-19 vaccinespolice

Share this article
Extra police protection after dozens of attacks on French vaccine centres
Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

The French government on Wednesday urged better protection of vaccine centres after some two dozen acts of vandalism were recorded against Covid-19 related facilities over the last month alone.

The warning comes after high tensions over recent weeks as tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets to rally against President Emmanuel Macron’s health pass policy which aims to encourage vaccination.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin sent a letter to senior local authority officials at the request of Macron seen by AFP in which he urged French police to mobilise to ensure better protection for vaccine centres across the country.

According to the interior ministry, some 22 acts of vandalism against testing and vaccination centres as well as pharmacies have been recorded since July 12th alone. Almost 60 threats have also been recorded.

In mid-July, a vaccination centre in Lans-en-Vercors in southeast France was flooded with a hosepipe, causing damage to equipment. Slogans such as “vaccinations are the new genocide” were found daubed on the walls.

Last weekend in the city of Toulouse a piece of paper was found at a vaccination centre warning that “one day this will all be blown up”.

In a letter to healthworkers, Health Minister Olivier Véran said: “I will not accept any violence, any intimidation, any attack on your physical integrity or professional equipment.”

The protests over the last four weekends have mixed those who believe the health pass scheme encroaches on basic freedoms, anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists.

The health pass, which is needed to enter a cafe or restaurant and also to travel on an inter-city train, is generated in a QR code either by a full course of vaccinations, a recent negative virus test or a recovery from Covid-19.

The government believes the plan will ramp up the demand for vaccinations.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Health pass, indoor masks, end to free tests – France announces new Covid measures

Health pass, indoor masks, end to free tests – France announces new Covid measures

Macron: Covid crisis in French Caribbean is ‘cruel proof’ that vaccines work

Macron: Covid crisis in French Caribbean is ‘cruel proof’ that vaccines work

OPINION: Macron’s health passport is an unsung triumph for France

OPINION: Macron’s health passport is an unsung triumph for France

Partner finds body of missing British hiker close to border between France and Spain

Partner finds body of missing British hiker close to border between France and Spain

France to offer Covid booster shots to elderly, vulnerable from September

MAP: Which parts of France lag behind for Covid vaccinations?

French anti-health pass demonstrations lead to 76 arrests

OPINION: Anti health passport protests will continue in France, but this is not a new ‘yellow vest’ moment