Share your tips: Getting a French visa

Brits moving to France are among those who may be in need of guidance, since they never previously had to think about visa requirements, having benefited from freedom of movement until January this year.

But every year, people from all over the world have to navigate the French visa process for the first time.

With French bureaucracy, like anything else, experience is everything. So if you have previously had to apply for a visa to live in France, we want to hear your tips for the process.