What to expect in France this weekend as more anti-health pass protests planned

The latest round of protests comes after the powerful Conseil Constitutionnel gave the government’s new health law the green light, paving the way for the extended rules to be enforced from Monday, August 9th.

The Conseil’s announcement was greeted with anger by a few hundred demonstrators outside the venerable institution on Thursday, while some 150 or so marches are planned across France on Saturday, highlighted on the map below:

In Paris, where about 14,500 marched last weekend, four marches are planned on the final Saturday before health pass rules are extended. The earliest starts at 11am at the Pont de Neuilly and will head to the Place du Châtelet. Police have said that they fear this protest may lead to some disturbances.

What is expected to be the largest gathering of the day, called by hard-right politician Florian Philippot, will start at 2.30pm at Place Joffre in front of the École militaire.

A demonstration is also planned for 2.30pm from the Place Edmond Rostand, heading to the Place du Palais Royal.

The Place du Palais Royal is the starting point for another rally at 1pm, heading for Place Pierre Laroque.

Protests in other towns and cities include:

Aix-En-Provence – 10am Place du Général de Gaulle

Bayonne – 2pm Place de la liberté

Bordeaux – 1.30pm Place de la bourse

Clermont-Ferrand – 2pm Place de Jaude

Dijon – 2pm Place de la République

Grenoble – 2.30pm Place de Verdun

Lyon – 2pm place Maréchal Lyautey

Montpellier – 2pm Place de la Comédie

Nancy – 2pm Place Maginot

Nice – 2pm Place Garibaldi

Orléans – 2pm Place de la République

Rouen – 2pm Hotel de ville

Toulouse – 2pm Métro Jean-Jaurès

Since the start of the pandemic in France, Covid-19 has affected more than 6.2 million people, while more than 112,100 people have died of the virus – equivalent to the population of Saint-Denis in 2018.

According to official figures published on Thursday, August 5th, more than 2.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in France since the beginning of the month – and more than 1.6 million of those were first doses.