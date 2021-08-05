Why the prices of electrical goods are set to rise in France

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Moneyshopping

Share this article
Why the prices of electrical goods are set to rise in France
Photo: Christophe Archambault / AFP.
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

Now could be the best time to buy that new fridge-freezer you have been considering, as global shortages of key parts mean prices of electrical goods at stores across France are set to rise from September, experts warned.

French household appliance giant Groupe SEB – which owns the Seb, Tefal, Rowenta, Moulinex and Krups brands – has already confirmed it will add between 5 percent and 10 percent to the price of a range of its products.

Specialist stores already reported price increases from manufacturers and while many have so far resisted passing on the additional cost to consumers, that trend is unlikely to last.

A combination of increased worldwide demand for a range of appliances, notably coffee makers, bread machines and multi-function kitchen aids, combined with a shortage of parts because of temporary Covid 19-related factory closures in Asia and elsewhere is, in part, to blame for the impending price rises.

In some cases, parts are so rare that waiting times for deliveries have jumped from a matter of a few weeks to a year.

Meanwhile, increases in the cost of transportation and raw materials has squeezed manufacturers’ margins to the point they have no choice but to pass on increases. Seb said in a statement that, between July 2020 and February 2021, the cost of PVC rose 115 percent, while aluminium prices rose 27 percent, and cardboard costs jumped 14 percent.

The pressure on prices is set to remain until at least the end of the year, experts predict, as factories catch up on production.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

What you can do in France to stop fraudulent and spam phone calls and texts

What you can do in France to stop fraudulent and spam phone calls and texts

Are cheques finally falling out of favour in France?

Are cheques finally falling out of favour in France?

Wills, estates and notaires – what you need to know about French inheritance law
FOR MEMBERS

Wills, estates and notaires – what you need to know about French inheritance law

France delays its summer sales period in order to help shop owners

France delays its summer sales period in order to help shop owners

Tell us: Have you had trouble with deliveries between France and the UK?

France launches its delayed winter sales

France set to reopen stores for festive season as Covid-19 numbers drop

Why the price of fruit and vegetables has soared in France in 2020