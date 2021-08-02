Why drivers in France should know about planned new road safety cameras

The Local/AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Driving

Share this article
Why drivers in France should know about planned new road safety cameras
France's new safety cameras will be harder to spot than this. Photo: Xavier Leoty / AFP
The Local/AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

Drivers beware - the next generation of urban road safety cameras are being tested in several towns and cities in France, ahead of a planned national rollout starting early next year.

The new cameras do not only spot and photograph a speeding car, they can catch a motorist who is not wearing a seatbelt, ignoring a red light, or using their mobile phone while driving.

What’s more, they are much smaller and more difficult to spot than current models, and can be installed directly onto existing roadside furniture, such as traffic lights, or road signs.

The cameras – which are being tested in three communes in the Doubs department in eastern France and in Toulouse, in the southwest from early August – could be gradually installed across France from January 2022, officials have said.

No fines will be issued during the test period.

According to the government’s road safety body Sécurité routière, there are 4,300 operational roadside safety cameras in France. By the end of the year, it is expected that there will be 4,700 in place.

The new cameras being trialled in Doubs and Toulouse will gradually replace existing ones as they come up for upgrade.

In a report published in June, the Cour des comptes praised the effectiveness of France’s roadside automated safety cameras in reducing speeding, saying their deployment “undoubtedly led to a reduction in speeding on France’s roads”.

There is little doubt, however, that many motorists feel somewhat differently about them.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

The roads to avoid on France’s ‘worst travel weekend’ of the summer

The roads to avoid on France’s ‘worst travel weekend’ of the summer

Why more cities across France are imposing 30 km/h speed limits

Why more cities across France are imposing 30 km/h speed limits

‘Red’ travel warning across France as third batch of holidaymakers plan their big getaways

‘Red’ travel warning across France as third batch of holidaymakers plan their big getaways

Red travel alert on French roads as families gear up for the summer getaway

Red travel alert on French roads as families gear up for the summer getaway

Paris to extend 30 km/h speed limit to most streets

FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: What should I do if my French driving licence application is still pending?

First travel warning of the summer as French head off on holiday

British drivers will no longer need an insurance ‘green card’ to visit Europe, EU rules