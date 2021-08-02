‘Very severe risk’: South of France braces for wild fires

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Weather

Share this article
'Very severe risk': South of France braces for wild fires
Smokes from a forest fire are seen in Fabrezan, southern France, on July 24th, 2021. Photo: Idriss Bigou-Gilles / AFP.
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

Local authorities in the south of France warned on Monday of a "very severe risk" of forest fires, following devastating blazes in Turkey, Greece and Italy over the weekend.

The local préfectures in the Var, Alpes-Maritimes and Bouches-du-Rhône départements in the south of France warned people to stay away from forests on Monday due to the risk of fires caused by the combination of dry and windy weather.

Eight out of nine forests in the Var were closed to the public, with the exception of the Canjuers plateau.

The Alpes-Maritimes département closed off access to the Esterel and Tanneron forests from the towns of Auribeau-sur-Siagne, Mandelieu-la Napoule, Pégomas, Peymeinade, Théoule-sur-Mer, and Le Tignet.

“As a reminder, fires are banned across the whole of the Alpes-Maritimes département from July 1st to September 30th and the greatest care is recommended around forest areas,” the prefecture wrote.

READ ALSO ANALYSIS: Why we need to get used to summer storms and floods in France

In the Bouches-du-Rhône, the département on the Côte d’Azur where Marseille is situated, people were ordered to stay away from nine wooded areas.

This included the Calanques, the national park which is home to many popular beaches. “It is still possible to visit the Calanques by boat. However, disembarkation is strictly prohibited,” the park authority tweeted.

The map of “red zones” in the département where access is banned is updated daily here.

At least eight people died due to wildfires in Turkey over the weekend, while Italian firefighters had to put out 800 fires in the space of 24 hours.

A number of forest fires have also taken place in the Var and Hérault départements of France in recent days. On July 24th, a fire devastated 850 hectares of woodland in the Aude département near the Spanish border.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Eleven areas of France on alert as floods cause dozens of deaths across Europe

Eleven areas of France on alert as floods cause dozens of deaths across Europe

IN PICTURES: French town hit by freak June hailstorm

IN PICTURES: French town hit by freak June hailstorm

Central France on alert for more violent storms

Central France on alert for more violent storms

Severe floods hit parts of northern France with more storms forecast

Severe floods hit parts of northern France with more storms forecast

Violent storms in south west France leave thousands without power

Swathes of France on alert as storms spread across the country

Storm warnings issued across France with heatwave set for abrupt end

Temperatures predicted to reach 35C as parts of France approach heatwave warnings