Tell us: Have you had problems in France with the Covid health pass?

France has recently put in place rules whereby only people with a health pass or pass sanitaire can gain access to cultural sites, cinemas or certain sporting venues such as pools and gyms.

The same rules will also be extended to bars, cafés and mainland trains from August 9th.

People in France have been making use of the health pass, which is basically a QR code that proves vaccination status, a negative test or recovery from Covid, to gain entry into venues. Whilst they can use their QR code in paper format most have been using the TousAntiCovid smartphone app.

The codes are scanned by members of staff who use the “TousAntiCovid Verif” app – a system for professionals to scan health passes at the entry to venues.

Once scanned it either shows “Valid” with a green tick or “Invalid” with an orange cross along with the persons full name and date of birth.

But what about tourists?

Anyone from the EU or Schengen zone has it easy. Thanks to the EU Covid Certificate scheme QR codes from across other members states and Schengen countries can be read when scanned by the “TousAntiCovid Verif” app in France.

As for anyone vaccinated from the UK it’s slightly more complicated. Whilst NHS vaccine certificates can be uploaded into the TousAntiCovid app, they cannot yet (as of Monday August 2nd) be recognised by the TousAntiCovid Verif app.

French authorities are telling people with NHS vaccine certificates they can still gain entry to French cinemas or cultural sites by showing their paper version. However in reality we have heard reports of people being denied entry mainly by staff who are not aware of the rule.

As for travellers from the US it’s even more complicated.

They have to get their vaccine certificates verified by a French health professional – in practice a pharmacist being the easiest one to find – who can then print a French vaccination certificate complete with QR code that can then be scanned by staff using TousAntiCovid Verif.

But what’s the situation in reality? We want to hear from anyone who has had issues or find out whether the system is running smoothly.

