IN PICTURES: Panda in French zoo gives birth to twins

The twins, born at around 1 am, are Huan Huan and her partner Yuan Zi’s second and third cubs after the first panda ever born in France, Yuan Meng, in 2017.

“The two babies are pink. They are perfectly healthy. They look big enough. They are magnificent,” said Rodolphe Delord, president of Zoo-Parc de Beauval in Saint-Aignan, central France.

A Chinese caretaker sits by the enclosure of pregnant female giant panda Huan Huan, which means “happy” in Chinese, as they wait for her to give birth. Photo: GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP.

Panda reproduction, in captivity or in the wild, is notoriously difficult as experts say few pandas get in the mood or even know what to do when they do.

The giant panda Huan Huan, which means “Happy” in Chinese, and her twin cubs are seen inside their enclosure after she gave birth at Beauval Zoo. Photo: Guillaume SOUVANT / AFP.

Further complicating matters, the window for conception is small since female pandas are in heat only once a year for about 24-48 hours.

Huan Huan and her partner Yuan Zi – the star attractions at Beauval – thrilled zoo officials in March when they managed to make “contact”, as they put it, eight times in a weekend.

FA-BU-LEUX ! Nous avons l’immense joie de vous annoncer la naissance de 2 jolis petits pandas, nés cette nuit ! Plus d’infos par ici ! ⬇ 😍😉 #BébésPandaBeauval

📷©Eric Baccega https://t.co/M3HgZ2qadT pic.twitter.com/K2NNJHtOw6 — ZooParc de Beauval (@zoobeauval) August 2, 2021

Veterinarians also carried out an artificial insemination, just to be sure.

Huan Huan’s first cub, Yuan Meng, now weighs more than 100 kilogrammes (220 pounds) and is to be sent this year to China, where there are an estimated 1,800 giant pandas living in the wild and another 500 in captivity.

A veterinarian takes care of the first twin after the female panda Huan Huan gave birth. Photo: GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP.

Huan Huan is on loan from China. Photo: Guillaume SOUVANT / AFP.

Huan Huan’s newborns will not be named for 100 days, with Peng Liyuan — the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping — set to chose what they will be called, the zoo said.