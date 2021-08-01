French health pass demonstrations lead to 76 arrests

There were 26 arrests in Paris alone, where three police officers were injured, the paper said.

Twenty-five of these, including two minors, were put in custody, under suspicion of having acted violently towards law enforcement agents, of “participating in a group with a view to committing acts of violence or causing damage”, of insulting officers, rebellion or possession of explosive devices.

This was the third consecutive Saturday of protests against the health pass and compulsory vaccination for some professions.

READ ALSO: IN PICTURES: Over 200,000 people protest against health pass in France

And, despite it being France’s holiday period, the numbers of people protesting have been growing each week.

A week earlier, 161,000 people protested, including 11,000 in Paris, and 110,000 the week before that.

The health pass was definitively adopted last Sunday evening after six days of heated debates.

It has been in force for visits to museums, cinemas and cultural venues with a capacity of more than 50 people since July 21st.

However, the latest legislation extends its use and makes a Covid-19 health pass compulsory for other day-to-day activities, such as visiting a cafe, boarding a plane or travelling on an inter-city train on 9th August.

It also makes vaccination compulsory for health-workers and carers.